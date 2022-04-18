ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Jeremy Stephens Reveals His Favorite Moment From His UFC Career

By Curtis Calhoun
mmanews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMMA veteran Jeremy Stephens has fought some of the top 145-pounders in UFC history during his career, but one moment stands out above the rest. Stephens is set to face Clay Collard in his PFL debut on April 20 in the season opener. He signed with the league during the offseason...

www.mmanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
mmanews.com

Chael Sonnen Suspended By ESPN As Las Vegas Battery Case Unfolds

Former UFC title challenger and current broadcaster Chael Sonnen will be absent from ESPN programming amidst his battery case. Sonnen has been charged with 11 acts of battery, including one felony battery with the use of strangulation. He is scheduled to appear in a Las Vegas courtroom on April 27.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chad Mendes
Person
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Person
Max Holloway
Person
Anthony Pettis
Person
Jeremy Stephens
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
José Aldo
Person
Clay Collard
Person
Dennis Bermudez
Person
Gilbert Melendez
ComicBook

WWE Reportedly Want Two Former Stars Back Following Their Success in AEW

FTR's Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood departed from WWE in 2020 citing frustrations with how the company was utilizing its tag team division. Since then they've found plenty of success in independent promotions and are currently on a white-hot run in AEW, winning both the ROH and AAA World Tag Team Championships while putting on outstanding matches with The Young Bucks, The Briscoe Brothers and CM Punk & Jon Moxley over the past few months. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, WWE officials have taken notice.
WWE
mmanews.com

Chael Sonnen: Michael Bisping Would Be Jake Paul’s First “Partner”

Chael Sonnen is all for the ongoing rivalry between former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping and YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul reaching the squared circle. It’s been four months since Paul last entered the ring. In what was his fifth professional outing, “The Problem Child” recorded a second victory over Tyron Woodley, this time via knockout.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ufc Champion#Combat#Mma#Pfl#Irish
mmanews.com

Julianna Peña Explains Why There Isn’t A Fighter Union

UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Julianna Peña has explained why a union hasn’t been formed to help combat perceived issues with fighter pay. The topic of fighter remuneration has existed for a long time and has been at the forefront of discussions in recent years. Whether due to Francis Ngannou’s dispute with the UFC before and after his UFC 270 unification fight with Ciryl Gane or through the posts and words of YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, most are aware and have an opinion on the debate.
UFC
stillrealtous.com

Veteran Wrestler Reportedly Done With WWE

A number of wrestlers have parted ways with WWE over the last few years, and now it seems that another name is gone. Fightful Select reports that Kushida is done with the company. It’s being reported that his deal expired, but it’s not clear if WWE offered him a new one. At least one person believed that it was a “budget cut release.”
WWE
The Independent

‘You’re an easy fight’: Jake Paul challenges former UFC champion Michael Bisping to boxing match

Jake Paul has seemingly picked out Michael Bisping as his preferred next opponent in the boxing ring, challenging the former UFC champion to “get licensed to fight”.YouTube star Paul is 5-0 as a professional boxer and has knocked out all of his opponents, including another ex-UFC champion in Tyron Woodley, as well as Ben Askren – who fought in the UFC and held titles in other mixed martial arts promotions.Bisping, 43, retired from fighting in 2017 after suffering back-to-back losses for the first time in his career, in part citing concerns over losing vision in his left eye.The Briton...
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
mmanews.com

Peña Slams Clark’s UFC 269 Doubts: What Does He Know About MMA?

UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Julianna Peña has taken aim at Ryan Clark and her pre-UFC 269 detractors for doubting her title credentials. It’s safe to say that not many have backed up their pre-fight confidence in as emphatic a fashion as Peña did last December. Inside Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena, “The Venezuelan Vixen” re-wrote a narrative that many fans and pundits had already proof-read and published.
UFC
Yardbarker

By The Numbers: Clay Collard vs. Jeremy Stephens

The Professional Fighters League plans to hitch its wagon to two genuine action heroes when it kickstarts its 2022 schedule. Clay Collard will face Jeremy Stephens in the PFL 1 main event on Wednesday at Esports Stadium Arlington in Arlington, Texas, where competitors in the lightweight and light heavyweight divisions begin their quests for $1 million. Collard has rattled off four wins across his past five outings. He last appeared on Aug. 13, when he wound up on the wrong side of a unanimous decision against Raush Manfio in the 2021 lightweight semifinals. Stephens, meanwhile, enters his organizational debut on a three-fight losing streak and in search of his first victory since 2018. The Alliance MMA mainstay has not competed outside the Ultimate Fighting Championship in nearly 15 years.
ARLINGTON, TX
mmanews.com

Coker States The Competition Level He’d Put Logan, Jake Paul Against

Bellator President Scott Coker seems to have a plan in mind if Logan and Jake Paul end up eventually fighting in his MMA promotion. Jake and Logan have both entertained the possibility of making the move to MMA after a few more fights in the boxing ring. Both Paul brothers are expecting to return to boxing later this year.
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Chael Sonnen warns Jake Paul about calling out Michael Bisping: “There’s some guys that you play with, there’s some guys that you don’t”

Chael Sonnen is warning Jake Paul about calling out Michael Bisping. Jake Paul has called out Michael Bisping (again) wanting him to enter into the boxing ring for a match-up. The two fighters have taken to social media, both showing an interest in wanting to make a deal for a boxing match in the near future.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Daniel Cormier to Jake Paul: If you want to be ‘considered legitimate,’ call out Anderson Silva, not Michael Bisping

Daniel Cormier has just the right name for Jake Paul if the YouTuber-turned-boxer is serious about his fighting career. In a video published Tuesday on his YouTube channel, Cormier commented on the ongoing public negotiations between Paul and former UFC middleweight Michael Bisping, a discussion that has seen “The Count” invite Paul to send him a contract if he wants to box a retired “43-year-old guy with one eye and no knees.”
UFC
mmanews.com

Vettori Reveals Whittaker Is Out Of UFC 275, Calls Out Till & Chimaev

UFC middleweight contender Marvin Vettori is seemingly on the hunt for a new opponent for June’s UFC 275 pay-per-view. Having fallen short against Israel Adesanya for the second time at UFC 263 last summer, as well as championship glory on that occasion, Vettori is looking to climb his way back to contention and a potential trilogy with the reigning titleholder.
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy