Jeremy Stephens Reveals His Favorite Moment From His UFC Career

The Professional Fighters League plans to hitch its wagon to two genuine action heroes when it kickstarts its 2022 schedule. Clay Collard will face Jeremy Stephens in the PFL 1 main event on Wednesday at Esports Stadium Arlington in Arlington, Texas, where competitors in the lightweight and light heavyweight divisions begin their quests for $1 million. Collard has rattled off four wins across his past five outings. He last appeared on Aug. 13, when he wound up on the wrong side of a unanimous decision against Raush Manfio in the 2021 lightweight semifinals. Stephens, meanwhile, enters his organizational debut on a three-fight losing streak and in search of his first victory since 2018. The Alliance MMA mainstay has not competed outside the Ultimate Fighting Championship in nearly 15 years.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO