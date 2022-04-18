ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dig it: Washington family creates GeoKidz exploration kits

By Kate Neidigh
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDid you know the Pacific Northwest is a geological hotspot? The Rice family of Liberty Lake is on a mission to share the wonders of our state. "Washington is home to so many unique, beautiful landscapes that are rich in geologic history," said local geologist and dad Justin Rice. "The Cascade...

