Medical Alert: Spring allergies are here, what can be done?

 1 day ago

In this Medical Alert segment, the weather may be chilly, but...

Daily Fort Worth

Fully vaccinated against Covid-19, young woman had both legs amputated after contracting the virus and developing severe condition, goes home after 2 months in hospital

In most of the cases, Covid-19 vaccines are proven to work in preventing contracting the virus and developing severe condition if a fully vaccinated person gets infected with Covid-19. The protection of the vaccines wane over time and their efficacy and protection dropped against the Omicron variant, but vaccines still remain the best option we have in battling the deadly virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Troy Baker
Davenport Journal

“The genetic test did not reveal why she developed this kind of condition”, Baby, who was diagnosed with a rare, deadly condition and spent 6 months in a hospital, finally received her life-saving transplant

The 8-month-old baby girl, who was born with a rare condition and spent 6 months in a hospital, finally received her life-saving transplant. The child’s parents said that their daughter was diagnosed with a rare heart disease called dilated cardiomyopathy at around 2 months old. “Our pregnancy was normal and we had an uncomplicated delivery and actually went home with her. So she was with us at home for seven weeks and one night, she wouldn’t feed.” the mother said.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

Woman left with half a skull after sinus infection

A martial arts instructor was left with half her skull after emergency surgery to save her life from a sinus infection that spread around her brain.Natasha Gunther, 25, of San Francisco had to have 5.5 inches (14cm) of bone removed to stop a mass pushing against her brain.Having originally complained of cold-like symptoms and what she thought was a mild infection, doctors told her without the surgery she could be dead in a week.She has since posted about her condition and surgery on TikTok as a warning to others to get checked out if they have similar symptoms and to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nashville News Hub

Father, who had no underlying health conditions, collapsed in his living room and died just two weeks after getting the COVID-19 vaccine, inquest confirms

The 31-year-old dad, who had no underlying health conditions, died two weeks after getting the COVID-19 vaccine. The man reportedly died from a rare blood clot triggered by the Coronavirus vaccine, an inquest has confirmed. The father received his vaccination on April 27 last year before complaining of constant headaches. He was then rushed to the hospital on May 11, after collapsing in the living room where he was found unresponsive. Unfortunately, he died three days later.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Charleston Press

“She is finally here and just ready to live her life,” newborn spent year and a half in hospital due to series of serious health problems, cardiac surgery and ventilator support, finally goes home

Premature born babies often experience a series of health problems and they face higher the risk of death or serious disability. While the medicine is constantly improving and those risks are now lower compared to past years, in some cases doctors simply are not able to do much resulting with long-term disabilities in babies or even death.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Kaiser Permanente
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Daily Mail

Mother who developed Covid symptoms when her premature son was in intensive care recalls her heartache at being forced to spend two weeks away as he 'struggled to breathe'

A heartbroken mother has recalled how she was forced to spend two weeks apart from her premature son after she developed Covid while he was in intensive care. Rosie Brown, 26, from Stoke-on-Trent, gave birth to son Fletcher Dean at 24 weeks in December 2019. The tiny premature baby weighed...
RELATIONSHIPS
ABC News

2-year-old goes home after spending entire life hospitalized

A 2-year-old girl who spent the first two years of her life in the hospital is back home with her parents and younger brother in California. It was a joyous homecoming for Addy Smith, who left the hospital on April 5 after 848 days of treatment at two different San Diego hospitals.
SAN DIEGO, CA
BGR.com

Popular pain reliever recall issued over poisoning risk

If you have any Hempvana pain relief products at home, you should know there’s a recall for four different products. Telebrands announced the action after finding that the product packaging does not meet the child-resistant packaging requirements. As a result, children can open the packaging with ease, which can lead to poisoning by ingestion or even contact with skin.
HEALTH
Scrubs Magazine

“I Could Feel Everything” | Woman Sues After Waking Up in the Middle of Surgery

Stacey Gustafson is suing her anesthesia team after she woke up in the middle of her hernia operation. The 34-year-old said she experienced agonizing pain during the operation because she wasn’t given enough anesthesia and pain relief. She remained conscious and alert throughout the entire 35-minute procedure in what could be described as a waking nightmare.
COLORADO STATE

