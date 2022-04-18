Medical Alert: Spring allergies are here, what can be done?

A martial arts instructor was left with half her skull after emergency surgery to save her life from a sinus infection that spread around her brain.Natasha Gunther, 25, of San Francisco had to have 5.5 inches (14cm) of bone removed to stop a mass pushing against her brain.Having originally complained of cold-like symptoms and what she thought was a mild infection, doctors told her without the surgery she could be dead in a week.She has since posted about her condition and surgery on TikTok as a warning to others to get checked out if they have similar symptoms and to...

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 21 DAYS AGO