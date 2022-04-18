ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Tarasenko named NHL First Star of the Week

NHL
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK - St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko, Minnesota Wild left wing Kevin Fiala and Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending April 17. FIRST STAR - VLADIMIR TARASENKO, RW, ST. LOUIS BLUES. Tarasenko led the NHL with...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Flyers

PHILADELPHIA - Dustin Tokarski will start for the Sabres when they conclude a back-to-back set against the Philadelphia Flyers tonight at Wells Fargo Center. The Sabres are looking to sweep their season series with the Flyers after earning a 4-3 win in Buffalo on Saturday. The Sabres also won the first meeting in Buffalo, 6-3, on Jan. 22.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES @ BLACKHAWKS

FLAMES (46-20-9) vs. BLACKHAWKS (25-39-11) Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (105) Goals - Matthew Tkachuk, Elias Lindholm (39) Coyotes:. Points - Patrick Kane (88) Goals - Alex DeBrincat (39) Special Teams:. Flames:. PP - 23.5% (9th) / PK -...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Lynch takes zamboni for spin on first day as Kraken investor

Seahawks running back stays tied to city, plans to be active in NHL team's community activism. Marshawn Lynch tended to some serious business on his first day as a minority investor in the Seattle Kraken. The former Seattle Seahawks running back made sure the rink was skate-ready and the zamboni...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'WE'RE RESILIENT'

"It was a tight game. Those are kind of the fun ones to play in, right? Just kind of makes that (much) better - and makes US that much better. You want to play in those close games and that's what's playoff hockey is all about. It was a good game for us to gear up and get ready the next couple weeks here."
NHL
NHL

Krenn: Three Things we learned from a loss to Detroit

After a dominant first period that saw the Tampa Bay Lightning outshoot the Detroit Red Wings 15-5, the Bolts took their foot off the gas pedal before giving up three straight goals in the second period in a 4-3 loss on Tuesday night at AMALIE Arena. Coming into tonight's contest, Tampa Bay had defeated Detroit in all three previous matchups this season.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

'WE WANT TO SEND A MESSAGE'

Tkachuk, on the brink of 100, excited for possible playoff preview against the Preds in Nashville. When you're in the crunch of a busy, late-season road trip, the bigger, more pivotal task feels a long way off. But not today. The Flames know exactly what they're up against. "Very important,"...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Tarasenko
Person
Timo Meier
Person
Nick Leddy
Person
Alex Pietrangelo
Person
Brayden Schenn
Person
Kevin Fiala
Person
Chris Pronger
KTVZ

Aho nets 36th as Carolina tops Coyotes 5-3, ends 2-game skid

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Sebastian Aho scored his 36th goal midway through the third period and the Carolina Hurricanes snapped a two-game skid with a 5-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes. Nino Niederreiter, Max Domi, Vincent Trocheck and Jesper Fast also scored for the Hurricanes, who weathered an Arizona comeback try and strengthened its hold on first place in the Metropolitan Division. Carolina has 106 points, two ahead of the second-place New York Rangers. Nick Ritchie, Loui Eriksson and Alex Galchenyuk scored in the second period for the Coyotes, who trailed 3-0 and 4-1 before getting within 4-3 in the final minutes of the second period. Arizona has lost seven straight and 14 of 16.
NHL
Yardbarker

Wild Check-In: Fiala, Gaudreau, Boldy, Eriksson Ek & Duhaime

The Minnesota Wild had another tough week of games but they went 3-1 with three of those games going to overtime. They faced the Edmonton Oilers, Dallas Stars, St. Louis Blues, and San Jose Sharks. They won in dominating fashion over the Oilers and tight ones over both the Stars and Sharks. They also lost a rough one to the Blues for the second week in a row.
SAINT PAUL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Louis Blues#Nhl First Star Of#The Boston Bruins#The Buffalo Sabres#The Nashville Predators#League
NHL

Duchene Gets 40th Goal, Granlund Helps Preds to Shootout Win Over Flames

Saros Earns Birthday Victory as Nashville Collects Two Points Against Calgary in Potential Postseason Matchup. Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal to become the 1st player in franchise history to reach 40 in a single season, in Nashville's 3-2 shootout win. 05:11 •. Matt Duchene became the first 40-goal scorer...
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Coach's Challenge: WSH @ COL -- 8:13 of the Third Period

Washington challenges Atturi Lehkonen interfered with Ilya Samsonov prior to scoring in the 3rd period; the call stands after video review. Explanation: Video review confirmed no goaltender interference occurred as Artturi Lehkonen was making a play on the loose puck in the crease. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.7 which states, in part, the goal on the ice should have been allowed because "in a rebound situation, or where a goalkeeper and attacking player(s) are simultaneously attempting to play a loose puck, whether inside or outside the crease, incidental contact will be permitted, and any goal that is scored as a result thereof will be allowed."
NHL
NHL

Bruins end Blues winning streak at nine, gain in Atlantic

ST. LOUIS -- The Boston Bruins ended the St. Louis Blues' nine-game winning streak with a 3-2 overtime victory at Enterprise Center on Tuesday. Charlie McAvoy won it at 48 seconds on a shot from the high slot off a pass from Jake DeBrusk. "Your lane is kind of where...
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Projected Lineup: April 17 at Nashville

The St. Louis Blues will have to play Sunday's matchup against the Nashville Predators without defenseman Nick Leddy, who left Saturday's 6-5 overtime win vs. Minnesota after being cut under the eye. Blues Head Coach Craig Berube said after Saturday's game that Leddy was questionable for Sunday's game against the...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
San Jose Sharks
NHL Teams
Minnesota Wild
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
FOX Sports

St. Louis faces San Jose, seeks 5th straight road win

St. Louis Blues (46-20-11, third in the Central) vs. San Jose Sharks (30-34-12, seventh in the Pacific) BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis visits San Jose trying to continue its four-game road winning streak. The Sharks are 15-22-7 against Western Conference opponents. San Jose scores 2.6 goals per game, the least in...
SAN JOSE, CA
NHL

GAMEDAY 5: Senators @ Canucks, April 19

The set-up The Sens (28-41-6) were beaten 4-2 Monday night in their first ever trip to Seattle as they saw their three-game point streak (2-0-1) come to an end. Vancouver (38-28-10) are rolling right now as they have won six straight and sit five points behind Dallas for the final wild card spot in the Western Conference with six games to play.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy