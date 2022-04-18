ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forreston, IL

2 home runs, 1 inning: Forreston high school baseball player pulls off rare feat

By Matt Trowbridge, Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08MIih_0fCfjEi200

Correction: A previous version of this story was incorrect. The team’s scorekeeper says Owen Greenfield’s second home run that inning was a three-run homer, not a grand slam. The Register Star was originally supplied incorrect information.

Owen Greenfield pounded a home run to right field last Tuesday.

“I got an outside pitch and took it that way,” the Forreston junior said.

Greenfield's next time up, he pulled a homer to left.

Both were in the same inning. The first was a grand slam and the second was a three-run home run. He finished with 10 RBIs in the 22-0, three-inning victory against Polo. Forreston is located about 30 miles west of Rockford.

Top players: List of top 15 Rockford-area baseball players includes two NCAA Division I shortstops

“It feels like a good accomplishment,” said Greenfield, a junior who was a first-team all-conference pick for Forreston last year. “My approach up there was just to go up and hit the ball and do whatever for my team.”

Greenfield also had two RBIs and two runs scored in two five-inning games Saturday, to finish the week with 12 RBIs.

Matt Trowbridge is a Rockford Register Star sports reporter. Email him at mtrowbridge@rrstar.com and follow him on Twitter at @MattTrowbridge . Sign up for the Rockford High School newsletter at rrstar.com.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: 2 home runs, 1 inning: Forreston high school baseball player pulls off rare feat

Comments / 0

Related
Anniston Star

JSU softball: Fortner slugs fifth homer of season in loss at No. 18 Auburn

Megan Fortner slugged a home run for Jacksonville State to account for Jacksonville State's only run in a 9-1 softball loss at No. 18 Auburn on Tuesday. Fortner's solo homer in the top of the second inning gave JSU an early 1-0 lead. Auburn came back with three runs in the bottom half of the inning and six in the fourth. The game ended after 4½ innings because of the eight-run mercy rule.
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockford, IL
Education
City
Homer, IL
City
Forreston, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Education
City
Polo, IL
Rockford, IL
Sports
City
Rockford, IL
The Spun

Look: UNC Star Has Message For Coach K’s Grandson

UNC star basketball player Armando Bacot has a special message for Michael Savarino. Bacot wants Savarino, who’s the grandson of Coach K, to come play at North Carolina for the 2022 season. Savarino is set to be a graduate transfer for the 2022-23 season. He appeared in 11 games...
NBA
Tyler Morning Telegraph

10-6A Softball: Rockwall-Heath rallies past Tyler Legacy

Rockwall-Heath scored three runs in the sixth inning to rally for a 3-1 victory over Tyler Legacy on Tuesday. Legacy grabbed a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning with an RBI single by Presley Johnston to score Brooke Davis, who reached on a triple. Haylee Hulsey added a single for the Lady Raiders (20-7-1).
TYLER, TX
The Telegraph

TUESDAY SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: CM edges Mascoutah 8-7 in Valley clash

Staunton's Taylor Nolan had three hits in the Bulldogs' SCC victory on Tuesday at Vandalia. (Greg Shashack / The Telegraph) Three hits from three different Eagles fueled enough offense to enable Civic Memorial to fend off the Mascoutah Indians 8-7 in a Mississippi Valley Conference softball game at the Bethalto Sports Complex.
ALTON, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
Rockford Register Star

Rockford Register Star

1K+
Followers
708
Post
205K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Rockford, IL from Rockford Register Star.

 http://rrstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy