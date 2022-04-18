2 home runs, 1 inning: Forreston high school baseball player pulls off rare feat

Correction: A previous version of this story was incorrect. The team’s scorekeeper says Owen Greenfield’s second home run that inning was a three-run homer, not a grand slam. The Register Star was originally supplied incorrect information.

Owen Greenfield pounded a home run to right field last Tuesday.

“I got an outside pitch and took it that way,” the Forreston junior said.

Greenfield's next time up, he pulled a homer to left.

Both were in the same inning. The first was a grand slam and the second was a three-run home run. He finished with 10 RBIs in the 22-0, three-inning victory against Polo. Forreston is located about 30 miles west of Rockford.

“It feels like a good accomplishment,” said Greenfield, a junior who was a first-team all-conference pick for Forreston last year. “My approach up there was just to go up and hit the ball and do whatever for my team.”

Greenfield also had two RBIs and two runs scored in two five-inning games Saturday, to finish the week with 12 RBIs.

