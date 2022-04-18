ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Washburn University names former player Lora Westling as women's basketball coach

By Todd Fertig
The Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WL6vt_0fCfiDvw00

Lora Westling, a member of Washburn’s 2005 women’s national basketball championship team, was announced Thursday as the program’s replacement for 22 year head coach Ron McHenry.

Westling was introduced Friday at a press conference attended by several current players, as well as administrators and fellow Washburn coaches.

“It’s an incredible honor to have been selected as the next coach at Washburn,” Westling said. “Obviously huge shoes to fill, if that’s even possible. But I’m looking forward to the challenge and really thrilled to be here.

“We’re going to honor the legacy that built this program to national recognition and championship expectations, and we’re going to inject a little juice of our own. I’m looking forward to having the best of both worlds.”

Lora Westling brings NCAA experience to Washburn

A member of the Ichabod basketball team from 2001 to 2005, Westling began her coaching career as a graduate assistant at Washburn. She returns to her alma mater after six seasons at Western Colorado, where she compiled a record of 77-78 and led the team to back-to-back NCAA Tournament selections – the first two in program history.

Prior to Western Colorado, Westling spent three seasons as the head coach of Illinois College.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZJv3Q_0fCfiDvw00

“We are very excited to welcome Lora back to Washburn as the sixth head coach for the women's basketball program,” Ferré said.

“She was an accomplished student-athlete at Washburn and returns after experiencing success with each of the prior teams she coached. We are excited for the future.”

A native of Casper, Wyoming, who earned her bachelor's degree in business in 2005 and her MBA in 2007 from Washburn University, Westling expressed appreciation for the role McHenry and the Washburn community played in her development.

“This program was so instrumental in shaping me as a young woman, and I do not take that responsibility lightly,” Westling said. “Thank you to (President Dr. Jerry) Farley, (Athletic Director) Loren Ferré, and the rest of the search committee for their work during this process and especially for their belief in me.

"I am ready to get to work immediately with this tremendous group of student-athletes, and look forward to being a part of the Topeka community again,” she said.

More: Longtime Washburn administrator JuliAnn Mazachek hired as Midwestern State University president

A strong starting lineup for Washburn women's basketball coach

Westling said she is excited to work with the group of current players at Washburn, a group that went 14-16 last season. She said this situation is different from her two previous head coaching positions, which required extensive rebuilding efforts.

“(McHenry) left me with an incredible signing class and some tremendous players,” Westling said. “That’s a gift. You don’t always walk into that situation. We’ve got great players here, great players coming in, and a great foundation.”

The Ichabod roster lists 15 players who are eligible to return next season. The returners waited more than a month to find out who McHenry’s replacement would be.

“There’s always those nerves of ‘What’s next?’ But (the university) did a really good job of answering all of our questions and keeping us updated throughout the process,” said sophomore Abby Oliver. “That kind of calmed those nerves.

“We met coach Westling on Thursday night. It was really nice meeting her. I’m really excited to work with her. She sat down and talked with us and answered all of our questions,” Oliver said.

A Washburn alumna and basketball record-setter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g1uDK_0fCfiDvw00

Westlng’s name is found throughout Washburn's record book, and she is currently sixth in games played (132), sixth in career three-pointers made (144), 10th in assists (299), and 14th in three-point field goal percentage (.363).

The last time Westling wore a Washburn basketball uniform, she was celebrating a national championship. She was named to the all-tournament team after the Ichabods defeated Seattle Pacific in the 2005 title game.

“It was perfect in how my career ended,” Westling said. “Credit to my teammates I had. It was a very special time in Washburn women’s basketball.

Looking toward the 2022-23 women's basketball season

"And now the expectations are the same. We want to win championships. We want to have great people. And we want to make the community better in every way we can,” she said.

Westling is in the process of putting together a coaching and support staff. Having been a head coach at two other schools, she said she knows what steps the process requires.

“First and foremost is to get in here and evaluate. We will break apart every aspect of the program, see what’s working great, where we think we can improve, then build a plan from there," she said. "We’ll establish our mission and our core values and then hit the ground running.

"We want to make sure we have a clear vision that we can articulate to our student athletes to make sure that our communication channels are high. Then we’re going to compete and put in the work to do it. We don’t want to waste any time. We’re ready to get going right away,” Westling said.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Washburn University names former player Lora Westling as women's basketball coach

Comments / 0

Related
Wichita Eagle

KU Jayhawks guard Christian Braun honored with his own day in Overland Park, Kansas

Tuesday, April 19, 2022 will forever be known as “Christian Braun Day,” in Overland Park, Kansas. Overland Park Mayor Curt Skoog on Monday night upheld a proclamation of the City Council declaring Tuesday a day to honor Braun, a 6-foot-7 graduate of Blue Valley Northwest High School who started for the University of Kansas men’s basketball team during its 2021-22 national title season.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Wichita Eagle

Wichita is first stop for KU basketball players on national title barnstorming tour

Wichita is where KU fans can catch the Kansas men’s basketball national championship team on its first stop of a state-wide barnstorming tour this weekend. The Jayhawks will kick off the tour, which is being run by 6th Man Strategies, this Saturday at Wichita East High School with the main doors opening at 2 p.m. for a 90-minute autograph session followed by a players-led skills camp, a question-and-answer session with the players and a brief pick-up game wrapping up around 5:45 p.m. A silent and live auction will also feature memorabilia straight from the players.
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

K-State athletics honors donor with naming of new training center

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas State University announced Tuesday that the new Olympic Training Facility will be named in honor of Jim Bob Morris. Director of Athletics Gene Taylor said that the building will now be named the Morris Family Olympic Training Center, pending approval by the Kansas Board of Regents. Morris, a native of […]
MANHATTAN, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Topeka, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Topeka, KS
State
Wyoming State
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Basketball
Topeka, KS
Basketball
Topeka, KS
College Sports
Local
Kansas College Basketball
KSNT News

Wefald remembered as leader who made Kansas State ‘relevant’

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Jon Wefald is being remembered as “a human dynamo,” a Kansas State University president for more than two decades who increased its enrollment, improved academic programs, and boosted research funding – while finally finding a coach who could win football games. Wefald, also a former Minnesota State University system chancellor and […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Shanna Mittie, K-State coaches wife, declared cancer free

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Great news from the Little Apple. Months after being diagnosed with Breast Cancer, Shanna Mittie has been declared cancer free.. Mittie is the wife of Kansas State women’s basketball coach Jeff Mittie. “Shanna Mittie and I want to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers,”...
MANHATTAN, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Mchenry
KSN.com

Bringing professional sports to Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Many Kansans are trying to draw professional sports to the state, including those in the state capitol. Just a few weeks ago, lawmakers were debating on the sports gambling bill. It’s possible that the bill includes financial incentives for major professional sports to build a new stadium or arena in Kansas.
WICHITA, KS
The Topeka Capital-Journal

The Topeka Capital-Journal

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
273K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Topeka, KS from The Topeka Capital-Journal.

 http://cjonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy