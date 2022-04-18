ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: LaGrange County man accused of raping, beating woman he held captive

By Jeff Wiehe
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWOLCOTTVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – When detectives arrived at the hospital, they were led to woman covered with injuries in various states of healing. She told them a man had held her captive for two weeks in a Wolcottville apartment before she escaped,...

IN THIS ARTICLE
