Scorpion Biological Services decision to locate in Manhattan has some tie-in with the decision to build NBAF in that city. U.S. Senator Jerry Moran said it was the goal when NBAF was built in Manhattan that business and industry, science and research facilities, would grow up around Manhattan. "As NBAF comes on line later this year this is one of the first and biggest announcements that could come with that day."

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO