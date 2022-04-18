ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 543 new cases, 3 new deaths on April 18

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
WGNO
WGNO
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aAkRp_0fCfTlzr00

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 543 new cases and 3 new deaths on Monday, April 18, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,235,193 and the total number of deaths to 17,197.

Jefferson Parish announces low-income household water assistance program

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 4 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 4 as of Monday; coming to a total of 56 hospitalized patients with 3 on ventilators.

