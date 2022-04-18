WI: TEACHER'S DRAG PERFORMANCE CONTROVERSY

Related
'We want Biden out': Parent is horrified to see video of her preschooler being 'indoctrinated' with chant to oust Joe during President's Day lesson at $1,000-a-month LA-area private school
A California mother was left horrified by a video of her preschooler daughter and her classmates chanting 'We want Biden out' during a President's Day lesson. Christina McFadden, of Norco, said the private Turning Point Christian School was 'indoctrinating' her daughter and her 5- and 4-year-old classmates against the Democrat president.
Students are calling for a psychology professor to be fired after he was caught on video making racist and xenophobic comments against employees at a local business
Psychology professor was caught on video making racist and xenophobic comments against employees at a local business. Now, some students are calling for him to be fired. The president of the college and the dean of the faculty released a statement and said that the video shows a faculty member making offensive and racist comments at a local business. The college professor reportedly apologized to the employees involved and said he was committed to improve his actions and to educate himself further regarding the profound negative impact of discrimination.
Black Virginia high school teacher sues tenth grade student who left banana in classroom doorway for months
A Black high school teacher in Virginia is suing a tenth-grade student for racism after the minor was caught leaving a banana in the doorway of his classroom for months.Joel Mungo, a history teacher at Menchville High School for 21 years, said he had never seen such an act in his teaching career.He first noticed a banana outside his classroom door in October 2021, then he found a banana placed on the same spot at least once a month. "Someone left a banana at my door. The banana was perfectly placed in the doorway,” Mr Mungo told WAVY 10....
Professor Calls The Cops After 2 Black Students Show Up Late To Class
Georgia State University said it's 'looking into the situation' after two armed campus police officers were called to address Black students who were minutes late to their English class.
Investigation Finds School Ignored 10-Year-Old Black Girl’s Complaints of Bullying Prior to Her Suicide
Nearly five months after 10-year-old Isabella “Izzy” Tichenor’s death by suicide, an investigation reveals just how long her school allowed bullying “on any ground” to go unchecked. A newly released investigative report commissioned by the Davis School District in Farmington, Utah, found that Tichenor had...
Michelle Obama's brother and his wife sue $24,000-a-year Milwaukee school for kicking their nine and 11-year-old 'model student' children out when they complained that virtual lessons 'used racist stereotypes and word plantation'
The brother of former first lady Michelle Obama and his wife are suing their children's private school alleging that administrators expelled their two sons aged nine and 11 after they complained of racist bias during virtual lessons. Craig and Kelly Robinson filed a lawsuit against the $24,000-a-year University School of...
School apologises to furious parents after STRAPPING autistic students into ‘special’ chairs to stop them from moving
A SCHOOL has issued an apology after two students were repeatedly strapped into “special” chairs to stop them from moving. Five Acre Wood special school in Maidstone, Kent, admitted breaking its own policy and government guidance by using mechanical restraints on the autistic twins. The parents of Samuel...
Professor who called police on tardy students not teaching after viral TikTok
A professor called the police on two students who were minutes late to an English class after they refused to leave.
English professor defends Indiana university's SEGREGATED classes and slams white students who oppose it, telling them it's not about their hurt feelings
A white professor at Anderson University, a Christian college in Indiana, defended the school's decision to racially segregate its diversity and inclusion discussion sessions, claiming opposition to the move was just about 'white people's feelings.'. English professor Elizabeth Boltz Ranfield took to TikTok to explain that opposition to dividing the...
Critical Race Theory Has Now Resulted In A Missouri High School Teacher Losing Her Job
An English teacher at Greenfield High School in Missouri became a martyr in the ongoing Critical Race Theory debate after she was fired when a parent reported her for teaching CRT by way of a worksheet titled "How Racially Privileged Are You?"
Parents' anger as school introduces gender neutral toilets saying the pupils' student council and LGBTQ+ group had asked for them
An academy school has been criticised by parents after introducing gender neutral toilets for its children. Cedars Academy says the facilities were introduced after requests from students themselves. But after some concerns from a child at the Leicester school, one parent took to Facebook to complain about the decision. While...
Banana Left At Door Pushes Teacher to Sue Student Over Racism
"I'm the only Black teacher he has. He has six other teachers. No other teachers were involved," the teacher told WAVY-TV.
Narcity
A BC Teacher Who Shaved A Student's Head Has Been Disciplined Again For Endangering Students
A teacher in Burnaby, B.C. has been disciplined for endangering students and asking a colleague to lie about it — after already facing issues with the school district when he shaved a student's head without parental permission. The teacher, Michael John Rhodes, was working as a substitute teacher when...
“Are you born in the United States?” Allegedly drunk, psychology professor at the ‘most liberal college in America’ was caught on video disturbing local business employees saying racial and offending comments
Described by The Atlantic as the ‘most liberal college in America’ few years ago and by P. Review as “one of the most distinctive colleges in the nation,” the Reed College recently gathered a lot of attention nationwide after a Reed College professor was seen in a viral video making offensive and racist comments at a local business drive-thru while in his vehicle and allegedly drunk. Few days after the video was posted on TikTok, the college made their first public announcement informing everyone they are aware of the incident supporting the victims in the video.
Middle school teachers have been reassigned after a video shared on social media shows them yelling at a classroom of students and using racial slurs
Middle school teachers have been reassigned after a video shared on social media shows them yelling at a classroom of students and using racial slurs. Both public school teachers have been reassigned after a video shared on social media shows them using racial slurs. Per reports, the video reportedly shows the two teachers yelling at a classroom of students and use the N-word at least twice. In the video, one of the educators told the students that she was tired of the excuse that race plays a factor in how police officers respond to people.
Essence
A Report Into Black Utah Student’s Suicide Reveals The School Allowed Bullying To Go Unchecked
The report found the school’s staff did not have a working definition of bullying. An investigation into the suicide of a black 10-year-old girl revealed that the Foxboro Elementary School in Farmington, Utah is ill equipped to handle cases of bullying. Isabella “Izzy” Tichenor’s mom alleges her daughter was...
