Lake County, FL

Three children killed, another injured in weekend car crashes in Lake County

By Frank Stanfield
Daily Commercial
Daily Commercial
 1 day ago
TAVARES — Two horrific, heart-breaking accidents over the weekend claimed the lives of three children and seriously injured another. In the case of two of the young children, they were not in legally required child restraint seats.

On Saturday, at 5:40 p.m., a 20-year-old Leesburg man was passing on a double yellow line on State Road 46 when his 2011 four-door Kia slammed head-on into a pickup truck hauling a trailer, killing a 4- and a 2-year-old passenger and seriously injuring a 1-year-old, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 44-year-old pickup driver, who was heading east, drove onto the shoulder near Bear Pond Access Road to try and avoid the crash. The impact overturned the truck, which burst into flames. The truck driver and four passengers were able to climb out of the wreckage. All five were transported to area hospitals with nonlife-threatening injuries.

The passenger car driver and a 21-year-old female passenger suffered only minor injuries.

In the news this week:Sumter County Sheriff Bill Farmer reflects on his 50-year career, The Villages growth and more

Police:Leesburg man killed in crash after striking a tree

Pending charges

The report said the two children who died were pronounced dead at the scene. One had been ejected from the vehicle. It is unknown if the 1-year-old was in a car seat. There was a child seat in the car but investigators have not had a chance to see if it was installed or used properly.

FHP said the accident is still under investigation and “charges are pending.”

“We know he crossed the double yellow line,” said Lt. Kim Montes with the FHP.

The father of the children had also violated the law about having enough safety seats in the car. It is not known if he was impaired.

“They did a blood draw at the hospital, but that will take some time for the results to come back,” Montes said.

Then on Sunday, a 70-year-old grandmother struck her 7-year-old granddaughter with her van in the driveway of the family home, the FHP report said.

The report said the Groveland woman was dropping off family members in the driveway in the 900 block of County Road 48 near County Road 33 in Okahumpka at 4:30 p.m.

She told troopers she thought she saw everyone go inside, put the van in drive and moved forward, not realizing the child was standing in front.

“Usually, in these kinds of cases, the driver is backing up,” Montes said.

The child was taken to UF Health Leesburg but later died of her injuries.

That accident remains under investigation.

Homicide investigators were sent scurrying from one accident to another. There were five fatalities in Central Florida over the weekend.

It is going to take awhile to sort it all out.

“They’re still trying to work on 2021 cases,” Montes said.

Assistant State Attorney Jonathan Olson said prosecutors will just have to wait for the investigations to be complete before considering charges.

Depending upon the circumstances, they could range from vehicular homicide, to DUI related charges, to a traffic ticket.

Drivers can get hit with three points on their driver’s license for not having a child in a safe car seat.

'It's not worth the risk'

Car crashes are the leading cause of death for children from 1 to 13 years of age.

The federal agency, in a 2005 study reported that children in multiple-vehicle crashes have a much greater chance of survival if they are in a properly installed safety seat – about 80 percent.

Florida law requires children under the age of 5 to be secured in a federally approved child restraint seat.

The type of seat or booster depends upon the individual child’s height and weight. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has an online car seat finder at Car Seat & Booster Seat Safety, Ratings, Guidelines | NHTSA.

Even when there is a child restraint device, about 90% of the time they are installed improperly, Montes said.

Newer model cars have latch hooks that car seats can be strapped into. That made it easier for caregivers to use. “But we still see parents who put the child facing forward too soon, using boosters or seat belts too soon, or not being used at all.”

State Road 46 itself is notorious for fatal crashes, Montes said.

Troopers everywhere are now seeing many people killed while passing, either on a double yellow line or a legal spot, because they are impatient, Montes said.

“It’s not worth the risk,” she said. “Getting into a car is the most dangerous thing you will do every day.”

Comments / 0

