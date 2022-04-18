ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

The Tennessee Agricultural Enhancement Program is Now Accepting Proposals for Urban Tree Planting Projects

By Source Staff
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 1 day ago

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry is funding urban forestry tree planting projects to help cities and counties, schools, and nonprofit organizations with conservation efforts. The Tennessee Agricultural Enhancement Program (TAEP) Community Tree Planting Program applications are now open to help increase and enhance urban and community tree populations.

“Urban and community forests provide a myriad of environmental, health, and economic benefits,” State Forester David Arnold said. “Trees are work horses for our communities, providing energy savings through shading, storm water mitigation, rain interception, and air quality improvement through filtration and absorption. Our TAEP Community Tree Planting Program assists municipalities to establish, improve, and maintain healthy urban forest resources.”

TAEP offers a cost-share program for tree planting on public property, rights-of-way, and private non-profit land with public access. Funds cover half the cost of trees and shipping, contracted planting, mulch, irrigation devices, tree labels, and signage. Grantees are required to use Tennessee-grown trees.

Grant funds can be used for planting on private property on a riparian area, which is a 35-foot transitional area between land that contains a mix of trees, shrubs, grasses and wildflowers and the edge of a river, stream, or creek bank. Although riparian tree plantings are allowed on private property, grants are not available to individual landowners.

Proposals must be submitted electronically by emailing Forestry.Nashville@tn.gov by 3:30 p.m. CDT on Monday, June 3, 2022.

Find more information at www.tn.gov/agriculture/forests/urban.html .

For assistance with developing a grant project, contact Diane Warwick at 865-617-8829 or diane.warwick@tn.gov.

The post The Tennessee Agricultural Enhancement Program is Now Accepting Proposals for Urban Tree Planting Projects appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
Family Handyman

How to Remove Invasive Plant Species for Good

The tag at the garden center may say that a plant is “long blooming, low maintenance and fast growing.” If this description seems too good to be true, it’s because it sometimes is. Many plants once recommended for the garden have expanded beyond our landscapes and invaded...
GARDENING
Salon

How to get your soil ready for gardening season

I recently started thinking about what I'm going to plant in my garden this spring — it's a nice mental escape from the current dreary New England weather — and as I've been researching different flowers and vegetables, I keep seeing references to "ideal soil quality." For example, the growing guides in Almanac always say things like, "Dahlias thrive in rich, well-drained soil. The pH level of your soil should be 6.5-7.0, slightly acidic."
GARDENING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Local
Tennessee Industry
State
Tennessee State
Grice Connect

Housing Rehabilitation Program now accepting applications

The City of Statesboro hosted a community meeting on March 23 to discuss details of the City’s Housing Rehabilitation Program. The first of three, this week’s meeting kicked off the program’s initial phase which includes low-to-moderate income owner-occupied housing. As previously reported by Grice Connect, the City...
STATESBORO, GA
WGN TV

Best fertilizer for vegetable gardens

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you look across the fence and envy your neighbor’s lush, productive vegetable garden, take heart: it’s all in the fertilizer. Fertilizer makes the difference between ho-hum gardens that eke out a tomato or two and lush, overflowing bushels of produce. The best fertilizer for vegetable gardens can fill your baskets to bursting.
GARDENING
BBC

Farmers' pay: New payment schemes for NI farms announced

A policy which decides how farmers are paid post-Brexit has been announced by the agriculture minister. Farmers will receive an area-based Sustainability Payment, with farms of five hectares and over able to apply. Payments will be progressively capped above £60,000 per farm business. Smaller farms, three hectares and above,...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Arnold
New Britain Herald

Berlin now accepting proposals for state's Neighborhood Assistance Act Tax Credit Program

BERLIN – The town is now accepting proposals for the state’s 2022 Neighborhood Assistance Act Tax Credit Program. Non-profit organizations that operate programs benefiting the Berlin community must submit a proposal to the Town Manager’s Office in Berlin Town Hall, 240 Kensington Rd., no later than Friday, April 29. This allows eligible organizations to receive contributions from businesses to fund community programs.
BERLIN, CT
BobVila

How NOT to Plant a Tree on Arbor Day

The first Arbor Day celebration occurred in Nebraska on April 10, 1872. More than 1 million trees were planted in the state on that day. By 1920, at least 45 states and territories were celebrating Arbor Day. Today, the official day to celebrate trees in the United States is on the last Friday in April. Many communities culminate this day by organizing large-scale tree planting events. Planting a tree is a wonderful way to mitigate the climate crisis and beautify your community, right? Well, not always.
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tree Planting#Urban Forestry#Taep#State
Tree Hugger

How to Restore Native Forests on a Small Scale

Tackling the climate crisis involves, above all else, taking steps to make sure we significantly reduce emissions in the first place. But we do also need to think about mitigating climate change through conservation of crucial ecosystems, and through reforestation and afforestation efforts. Creating new forests is far more than...
INDUSTRY
Field & Stream

The Best Trees (and Two Shrubs) for Deer Hunters to Plant

In honor of Earth Month—and Earth Day later this week—we’re celebrating the best way we know how: with a series of stories that are all about getting outside and getting your hands dirty to benefit wild places and wildlife. Every day this week, we’ll share articles about habitat projects, gear-repair tips, and conservation calls-to-action. Welcome to Dirt Week.
ANIMALS
The Independent

For Earth Day, plant native plants, practice benign neglect

Picture this: You step into your garden, and the beds are brimming with flowers that thrive on benign neglect. You seldom need to water them, and they don’t require much in the way of fertilizer, either. What’s more, you feel like Snow White as birds, bees and butterflies congregate around you, eating seeds and gathering pollen.It feels like a dream, but it doesn’t have to be. If your idea of the perfect garden includes abundant plants that do well with little human intervention, while attracting and supporting all manner of pollinators, you can make it real by planting native plants.The...
GARDENING
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
296
Followers
772
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy