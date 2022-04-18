Putin Using Ukraine Invasion to Change 'World Order': Russian Ambassador
"We are talking about changing the world order that was created by...NATO countries after the dissolution of the Soviet Union," Anatoly Antonov...www.newsweek.com
"We are talking about changing the world order that was created by...NATO countries after the dissolution of the Soviet Union," Anatoly Antonov...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 2