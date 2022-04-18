ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Putin Using Ukraine Invasion to Change 'World Order': Russian Ambassador

By Natalie Colarossi
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"We are talking about changing the world order that was created by...NATO countries after the dissolution of the Soviet Union," Anatoly Antonov...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 2

Related
Salon

Nine words that shook the world: What was Joe Biden thinking?

Ever since Joe Biden ended his speech in Poland on Saturday night by making one of the most dangerous statements ever uttered by a U.S. president in the nuclear age, efforts to clean up after him have been profuse. Administration officials scurried to assert that Biden didn't mean what he said. Yet no amount of trying to "walk back" his unhinged comment at the end of his speech in front of Warsaw's Royal Castle can change the fact that Biden had called for regime change in Russia.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anatoly Antonov
Person
Sergey Lavrov
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Daily Mail

'$50m of damage for the ogres!': Jubilant Ukrainians post pictures of burning state-of-the-art Russian fighter jet they say they shot down as war continues to go badly for Putin's forces

Ukrainians have shared pictures of a burning Russian fighter jet they say was shot out of the sky in the Kharkiv region as Putin's forces continue to take heavy damages. Photos from the scene remains of Russian fighting aircraft Su-35 believed to have been hit by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Order#Nato#Russian#Post Soviet Union#Kremlin#Politico
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: Our leaders are lying about Putin's invasion of Ukraine, and it's insulting

When the Russian military invaded Ukraine last month, the most highly credentialed people in the world seemed stunned by it and that was not very reassuring to the rest of us. "It was a shock to many of the leading experts and policymakers in the United States, Europe and even Ukraine," explained a fellow expert and policymaker at the Atlantic Council. "The head of German intelligence was so caught off guard that he was still in Kyiv and had to be evacuated."
POLITICS
Radar Online.com

Vladimir Putin's Russian Military Leaders Continue To Vanish As War In Ukraine Rages On

Questions are begging to pile up as to the whereabouts of several Russian military leaders who have seemed to vanish amid the ongoing Russian/Ukrainian conflict. Some of Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest confidants reportedly haven't been seen for almost two weeks. Article continues below advertisement. Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu was...
MILITARY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
886K+
Followers
89K+
Post
805M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy