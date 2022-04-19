Easter bunny appears to direct Joe Biden away from Afghanistan question at White House event

President Joe Biden appeared to be directed away from answering a question about Afghanistan by the Easter bunny .

Mr Biden was chatting to visitors at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll event on Monday when the unlikely chaperone sidled up next to him.

Footage shows a person in a bunny suit seem to pull Mr Biden away mid-sentence as he was discussing Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Other clips show the Easter bunny speaking to the president as he greets families at the event.

Social media lit up with comments suggesting that the Easter bunny was acting as Mr Biden’s handler.

“Why is the Easter Bunny directing the President of the United States?” Republican senator Josh Hawley’s press secretary Abigail Marone tweeted.

She claimed the bunny had intervened as Mr Biden “rambled incoherently” about Afghanistan.

Republican operative Jake Schneider tweeted: “Even the Easter Bunny knows not to let Joe Biden talk foreign policy.”

Discussion about Mr Biden’s mental capacity is a popular subject among his political opponents.

The mystery of who was in the bunny suit appeared to be solved by social media sleuths.

White House press assistant Angela Perez tweeted a photo of herself in a bunny suit an hour before the event.

Mr Biden and first lady Jill Biden welcomed approximately 30,000 guests to the annual White House Easter Egg Roll , which had been cancelled for the past two years due to the pandemic.