ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Week ahead: Slower action due to Easter, but just a bit

By Sue Bodilly
uwgb.edu
 2 days ago

In Green Bay, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Music will present “Pierrot lunaire” as a 6:30 Concert Series program at 6:30 p.m....

news.uwgb.edu

Comments / 0

Related
WIFR

Plan ahead for fun, local activities this Easter

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a two year hiatus local businesses are getting in spirit of the Easter season by bringing back community events like egg hunts and festivals. First Northern Credit Union hosts a free, family-friendly Easter festival from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 104 North Show Place Drive in Rockford. Egg hunts are held at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. followed by activities, hot dogs and beverages and of course, pictures with the Easter bunny.
ROCKFORD, IL
The Guardian

Gabrieli Consort & Players/McCreesh review – superb and exhilarating Bach

The main work in Paul McCreesh and his Gabrieli Consort and Players’ Bach concert at the Wigmore was the Easter Oratorio, which we don’t hear nearly as often as we should. Originally written as a cantata for Easter Sunday in 1725, it was revised as an oratorio 10 years later. With just under an hour’s music, it’s relatively short when placed beside Bach’s Passions. And, unlike Handelian oratorio, it is rooted primarily in reflection rather than dramatic narrative. “Reflective”, however, doesn’t even begin to describe the impact it makes with its elated opening and closing choruses, recitatives for multiple soloists that veer at times towards operatic arioso, and successive arias with woodwind obbligatos. It’s meditative, exalted and among the most beautiful things in Bach’s output.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy