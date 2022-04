The role of Catwoman has been played by a plethora of actresses over the years, with each putting their own spin on the smooth antiheroine. The latest to take on the mantle is Zoë Kravitz, who plays a new iteration of Selina Kyle in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. The actress has received high praise for her portrayal, from both critics and fans thus far. It’s interesting that Kravitz’s debut would come this year, as this will also mark 10 years since her big-screen predecessor, Anne Hathaway, played the role in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight (streamable with an HBO Max subscription). With this, Hathaway discussed the new actress taking on the role a decade later.

