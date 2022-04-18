() WeSolar, Inc. Announces $25 Million Community Solar Partnership Deal with University of Maryland Medical System | Press releases

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

By The Black Chronicle News Service
 2 days ago

() WeSolar, Inc. Announces $25 Million Community Solar Partnership Deal with University of Maryland Medical System. (Black PR Wire) BALTIMORE – In celebration of Earth Day, WeSolar and the University of Maryland Medical System announces their collaboration to develop several solar farms across Baltimore City to serve as a power source...

Benzinga

Heritage-Crystal Clean Invests In Battery Recycling Partner Retriev

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCCI), through its operating subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC (HCC), invested in its battery recycling partner, HBR Retriev Holdco, LLC (Retriev). Financial terms were not disclosed. Retriev is an integrated battery recycling platform that includes the operations of Heritage Battery Recycling, Retriev Technologies, and Battery Solutions. Together...
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

Department Of Energy Approves $107M Loan To Tesla Graphite Supplier

A Tesla supplier of battery-ready graphite has been awarded a conditional loan of up to $107 million by the US Department of Energy (DOE) towards expanding its US plant. Syrah Technologies LLC, a US subsidiary of Australia's Syrah Resources Ltd, will use the loan offered through the DOE's Loan Programs Office (LPO) to expand its manufacturing facility in Vidalia, Louisiana.
VIDALIA, LA
electrek.co

US announces the first offshore wind lease sale off the Carolinas

The US Department of the Interior today announced that it has now completed its environmental review and will hold its first offshore wind energy lease sale off the Carolinas on May 11. The lease areas include 110,091 acres in the Carolina Long Bay area off North Carolina and South Carolina. Built...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Viking Energy Reports Sealing Deal With Clean Energy Company — Is Carbon-Free Gaining Steam In The Power Industry?

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. Calls abound for countries and individuals to adopt carbon-free and renewable energy to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Energy sources are said to be carbon-free when they are produced by a resource that generates no carbon emissions — such as nuclear.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
beckershospitalreview.com

Kaiser expands partnership with Maryland health system

Baltimore-based University of Maryland Medical System announced March 21 that it has expanded its partnership with Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente. Under the expanded partnership, UM St. Joseph Medical Center in Towson, Md., and UM Capital Region Medical Center in Largo, Md., have been designated Kaiser Premier hospitals. The two hospitals will provide dedicated inpatient beds to Kaiser members, who will be cared for primarily by Kaiser providers with the support of UMMS staff.
MARYLAND STATE
Family Handyman

What To Know About Community Solar and Net Metering

As clean energy becomes more available and affordable, households across the country are looking for ways to take advantage of it. The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) estimates more than 13 percent of homes in the U.S. will have a rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) system by 2030. But not every roof in the U.S. is suitable for a solar setup. That’s where community solar comes in.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
One Green Planet

California Set New Record For Using Nearly 100% Clean Energy

California just set a new record for using nearly 100 percent clean, renewable energy, getting them closer to the goal of being carbon-free by 2045. The state’s main grid ran on more than 97 percent renewable energy on Sunday, April 3rd. This broke a 96.4 percent record from the week prior, according to the California Independent System Operator (ISO).
CALIFORNIA STATE
US News and World Report

Biden Administration Launches $6 Billion Nuclear Power Credit Program

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration on Tuesday opened applications for a $6 billion program to help nuclear power plants struggling with rising costs as it seeks to stop the generators from shutting down under its goal of transitioning to clean energy. The U.S. nuclear power industry's 93 reactors generate more...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

