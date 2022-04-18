ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

New York Giants Countdown to the Draft: Which Offensive Tackle is Best Fit?

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year the Giants are staring at another draft stacked with highly-rated offensive tackles prospects, and there's a chance that the current holders of the fifth and seventh overall picks will have their pick of the top three prospects, Evan Neal of Alabama, Charles Cross of Mississippi State, and Ikem Ekwonu...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Rob Gronkowski Tweet

The 2022 NFL Draft is just 10 days away and there are bound to be some players that top NFL people are just totally off the mark on. But one old tweet about future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski before he was drafted is going viral today. On...
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers can only laugh at ridiculous Antonio Brown offer

Antonio Brown may think that he can make it through a full season without making any mistake off the field, but the Buccaneers know better. Antonio Brown is not going to play another snap in the NFL. He may still be a very talented receiver with a phenomenal ability to run routes and make plays after the catch, but the baggage is too much for any team, especially the Buccaneers, to worry about.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Packers predicted to trade for pro-bowl wide receiver on draft day

The Green Bay Packers added a much needed piece to their wide receiver room this past week. Sammy Watkins will bring a deep threat presence that Matt Lafleur wanted to replace after Marquez Valdes-Scantling left. However it is clear that Green Bay isn’t done adding to their wide receiver room.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
East Rutherford, NJ
Football
City
East Rutherford, NJ
State
New York State
State
Alabama State
East Rutherford, NJ
Sports
Yardbarker

Packers Named Potential Landing Spot for Former All-Pro Edge Rusher

Ever since Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, the focus of the offseason among most fans has been adding depth to the wide receiver position. Of course, this is a position of great need. Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, too. However, it is not the only position of need. Za’Darius Smith was a cap casualty and signed with the Minnesota Vikings. Mercilus Whitney retired after a very short stint with Green Bay. While both players were not on the field much last season, their departures shine a spotlight on the lack of depth at edge rusher. Preston Smith signed an extension and Rashan Gary is still on his rookie deal. However, beyond them, there is not much depth. Kenneth Teape of NFL Analysis Network has named former All-Pro Justin Houston as potential free agent target for the Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Report: Broncos' Ownership Auction Receives 5 Bids to Purchase Team

The Denver Broncos received five initial bids to purchase the team this past Friday, with a sale of the team officially advancing to the next stage of the process according to a recent report by Sportico. The report lists Walmart heir Rob Walton (the world's 19th-richest billionaire), Josh Harris of...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#American Football#New York Giants Countdown#Offensive Tackle#Air Raid#Sec
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Star Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Decision

The Cleveland Browns began their offseason voluntary workout program on Tuesday, and quarterback Baker Mayfield did not show up. If you’ve been following along, this is no surprise. Mayfield wants out of Cleveland, and the Browns made it clear they were moving on from him when they traded for Deshaun Watson.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

2022 NFL Draft: Ex-Jets Scout Releases New Shocking First Round Mock Draft

The excitement can be felt in the air, it is almost time for the 2022 NFL Draft. The recent trade between Philadelphia and New Orleans has shaken up every first-round mock draft in America (including mine). There also could be more trades on the horizon that have been rumored. Minnesota...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New York Giants
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: JJ Watt Reacts To Kyler Murray’s Absence

On Tuesday morning, news broke that Kyler Murray would not be attending the Arizona Cardinals offseason conditioning. “As the Cardinals begin their offseason conditioning today, QB Kyler Murray and many of the teams veterans will stay away and train on their own rather than attend the voluntary workouts,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said. “This has been communicated as the plan for several weeks.”
GLENDALE, AZ
The Spun

Todd McShay Shocked By What He’s Hearing About NFL Draft

With the NFL Draft a little over a week away, ESPN’s Todd McShay has unveiled some new information regarding Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean. Dean has been labeled a Day 1 prospect for the majority of this draft process. However, McShay is now hearing there’s a legit chance that Dean could slide out of the first round.
NFL
Yardbarker

SI.com Mock Draft: Early QBs Push Receivers to Packers

The worst-case scenario for the Green Bay Packers would be a mid-draft run on receivers taking out the top prospects. The best-case scenario would be the one laid out by Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr in his mock draft. Orr had three quarterbacks being taken in the first 11 picks....
GREEN BAY, WI
Big Blue View

Mock draft 2.0: Where do the Giants go with first three picks?

On Feb. 18, I wrote my first top-36 mock draft for Big Blue View. It was only two months ago, but it seems like an eternity by pre-draft standards. The free agency period initiated the process of the new league year, and many teams found veteran answers to their roster holes.
NFL
Popculture

NFL Team Reportedly Has Interest in Trading for Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield is looking to be traded after the Cleveland Browns acquired Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans. And looks like a team is ready to add the former first-round pick to their roster. According to The Athletic, the Carolina Panthers are interested in trading for Mayfield, but there are other quarterbacks they are targeting. The Panthers were one of the teams in the running to add Watson but could select a QB in the NFL Draft later this month.
NFL
Cleveland.com

Five edge rushers who could fit the Browns on Day 2 of the NFL Draft 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns are off the clock until Day 2 of the NFL Draft. Their first pick is not until the 44th selection, which will be Friday, April 29, when the draft takes place in Las Vegas. The Browns’ trade for Deshaun Watson cost them this year’s first-rounder, No. 13 overall, which went to the Houston Texans with two more future first-round picks.
Yardbarker

Browns re-sign DT Sheldon Day, make other roster moves

Cleveland Browns signed a pair of players to the roster on Monday, another pair signed their exclude rights tender. Defensive tackle Sheldon Day and defensive end Stephen Weatherly were signed by the Browns. Day joined the Browns practice squad in 2020 and appeared in seven games with the Browns in...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy