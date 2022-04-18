Richest pets in the world: Taylor Swift and Oprah’s pooches make top 5 list

Jennifer Grey talks plastic surgery: 'In the world's eyes, I was no longer me'. In her new memoir, "Out of the Corner," Jennifer Grey looks back on the pivotal moments in her life and career, from "Dirty Dancing" to the time she spent as a teenager skipping school to hang out at Andy Warhol's Factory and partying at Studio 54. She also reflects on the nose jobs she had that would leave her labeled "unrecognizable" and feeling "banished" by Hollywood. "I spent so much energy trying to figure out what I did wrong, why I was banished from the kingdom. That's a lie. I banished myself," the 62-year-old actress tells People. Recalling how Michael Douglas didn't recognize her at a premiere after the second rhinoplasty, Jennifer tells the outlet: "That was the first time I had gone out in public. And it became the thing, the idea of being completely invisible, from one day to the next. In the world's eyes, I was no longer me. And the weird thing was that thing that I resisted my whole life, and the thing I was so upset with my mother for always telling me I should do: My nose." She goes on to say she thought having the surgery "was capitulating," recalling, "I just thought, 'I'm good enough. I shouldn't have to do this.' That's really what I felt. 'I'm beautiful enough.'" Jennifer also opens up about why her mother, also an actress, pressured her to have the surgery to begin with. "She loves me, loved me, always has, and she was pragmatic because she was saying, 'Guess what? It's too hard to cast you. Make it easier for them.' And then I did and she was right," Jennifer says. "It wasn't like, 'You're not pretty.' It's like, 'Guess what? If you don't want to be an actor, OK. But if you wanna be an actor …'" Despite her mother's viewpoint, Jennifer says she was "completely anti-rhinoplasty," but accepted that her parents had the surgery. "I understand it was the 50s. I understand they were assimilating," she explains. "I understood that you had to change your name and you had to do certain things … You can't be gay. You can't be Jewish. You know, you can't look Jewish. You're just trying to fit into whatever is the group think." "Out of the Corner" hits shelves on May 3.

