Click here to read the full article. Billie Eilish brought out surprise guest Damon Albarn during her Coachella headlining set Saturday, with the two singers first duetting on “Getting Older” before performing Gorillaz’s “Feel Good Inc.” Along with the Blur frontman, De La Soul rapper Posdnous also appeared on stage to deliver his verses from the 2005 Demon Days hit. “This is the craziest shit I’ve ever experienced,” Eilish told the crowd. “[Damon] changed my life in a lot of ways, and changed my view of what music and art and creation could be.” Albarn — making his first high-profile appearance since his...

