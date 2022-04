For residents, neighborhood blight brings down property value and is an eyesore in general. Many people most likely feel like they have no way to get rid of it, until now. The city of Duluth has established a new program called "Love Your Block" with a $100,000 grant. The two-year program will be staffed by two different coordinators at an annual cost of $30,000 leaving $40,000 to be used in the form of mini-grants of up to $1,500 apiece to be spent in Duluth’s Lincoln Park and Central Hillside neighborhoods.

