Lansing, MI

13-Year-Old Boy Missing from Lansing Since April 11, 2022

By Lacy James
97.5 NOW FM
 1 day ago
Lansing police are asking for help locating a boy missing since Monday, April 11, 2022. Police in Lansing are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy. De’Marion Jones was...

97.5 NOW FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

