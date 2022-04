After opening the season with series in New York and Detroit, the Boston Red Sox finally returned home for a series against the Twins. The homestand could not have gotten off to a worse start, as the Twins rocked starter Nick Pivetta for four runs in just two innings. Meanwhile, Joe Ryan dominated the Red Sox, allowing just one run over six strong innings. A two-run Rafael Devers home run closed the gap to within two, but the Twins got those runs right back in the top of the ninth to seal a 8-4 victory.

BOSTON, MA ・ 19 HOURS AGO