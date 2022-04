The Boston Bruins will head to Missouri to take on the St. Louis Blues in this 2019 Stanley Cup Finals rematch. The Bruins have been kind of average lately but should be fully capable of turning up their game come playoff time. They’re 5-5 in their last 10 and come into this game off of a win against the Penguins. The Blues are playing some incredible hockey right now as they are 9-0-1 in their last 10 matchups and come into this game after a dominant 8-3 victory over the Predators. Who will walk away with two extra points tonight? It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Bruins-Blues prediction and pick.

