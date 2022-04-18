ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superior, WI

City Of Superior Releases Brush Pickup Details For 2022

By Steve Tanko
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Spring is definitely the clean up season. And the City of Superior makes it easy for residents with a variety of annual cleanup drives and opportunities for free landfill days. Another one of those annual events this time of year is the annual Brush Pickup; the City of Superior...

Lucky Motorists Film Wild Elk Herd Crossing Wisconsin Highway

A lot of people don't know that we have wild elk right here in Wisconsin. Elk used to roam all across North America, but they disappeared from Wisconsin back in the 1880s due to hunting and habit losses. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reintroduced elk into the state back in 1995, and then again in 2015. Now there are estimated to be over 400 elk in the state. A couple of lucky motorists got to witness a nice sized herd up close.
Video Shows Archaeologists Pulling 1,200-Year-Old Canoe From Wisconsin Lake

This is absolutely crazy! A team of archaeologists and divers recently brought up a 1,200-year-old canoe from the depths of a lake in Madison, Wisconsin. It happened back in November last year, but the video is now being released showing what it took to get the artifact to the surface in one piece, and how they are working to preserve the dugout canoe.
