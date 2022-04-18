UT Tyler Patriot Classic raises over $300,000

With the crazy real estate market currently taking place not only here in East Texas but all over the country it's fun to pop onto popular real estate websites to see what is out there. The prices are definitely on the rise but when looking at the most expensive home currently for sale in Tyler, Texas after looking at these photos you might see why they are asking $3.25 million dollars.
TYLER, Texas — The University of Texas at Tyler is welcoming the community to participate in its annual homecoming events on Friday and Saturday, March 25-26. The annual firework display will begin at approximately 9 p.m. Friday at UT Tyler’s Harvey Deck/Lake. On Saturday, the UT Tyler crawfish boil, catered by Circle M Crawfish, begins at noon in Parking Lot 10 on the main campus.
POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - Pottsboro volleyball standout Taylor Hayes signed her letter of intent to play college volleyball at Austin College. Hayes opted to sign at her letter at home. She is very excited to get to play for the Roos.
Diamond dust
In District 25-6A, Cedar Ridge edged Vandegrift 6-5 to move into a tie with the Vipers for third place in district. Kayla Olson, Tyra Thompson and Sierra Winner had two hits each for the Raiders as pitcher Caitlin Benningfield struck out four. Round Rock blanked McNeil 15-0 in three innings as Maleigha Dalcour pitched the run-rule shortened game while Ava Young drove in four runs. Maddy Azua’s first inning home run set the tempo for the victorious Dragons. Round Rock travels to...
AUSTIN, Texas — Austinites now have a new venue to catch music superstars and watch the Texas Longhorns basketball teams play. The Moody Center officially opens this week. The 15,000-seat venue will debut to the public on Wednesday, April 20, and Thursday, April 21, with its first concerts from John Mayer. Moody Center's official grand opening is slated for Friday, April 29, and Saturday, April 20, when George Strait, Willie Nelson & Family and Randy Rogers Band will take the stage for two nights of sold-out shows.
WACO, Texas — After falling to Sam Houston in a walk-off 11-10 game earlier this season, the Bears were hungry for revenge when the two teams took the field again at Baylor Ballpark. After falling behind 4-1 in the fourth inning, Baylor scored seven consecutive runs on the way to a 9-5 win.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated softball team beat Magnolia West 14-5 at Tiger Field Tuesday night. The Lady Tigers came into the game in a three-way tie for first place in the District 19-5A standings. After the win, Consol moves to 11-4 in district play and is tied with Waller for first place.
ARLINGTON, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor Softball team certainly showed a flair for the dramatic on Tuesday night, as the Bears beat the UT Arlington Mavericks 2-1 in nine innings. Baylor faced an early deficit, but tied the game in the third inning on a groundout by Josie Bowser. The score remained 1-1 all […]
POTTSBORO, Texas (KTEN) - Whitewright took down Pottsboro 12-4 in a UIL 3A District 11 softball showdown. The Cardinals tied the game at three in the bottom of the fourth inning with an RBI double from Leah Kaska. Whitewright then bounced back scoring two in the top of the fifth...
Four Lufkin pitchers combined on a two-hitter, lifting the Panthers to a 14-2 win over the Tyler Lions on Tuesday in a District 16-5A baseball game at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field in Tyler. The Panthers improve to 19-5-1 overall and 11-1 in district, while the Lions fall...
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The winning streak is now at four games for the Baylor Baseball team, as the Bears came back from 4-1 down in the fourth inning to beat Sam Houston State 9-5. It was a back and forth battle at Baylor Ballpark all night, as the Bearkats took the lead on […]
HOUSTON – Throughout an athlete’s career it is inevitable that there will be adversity and injuries. For Fort Bend Marshall’s Janai Williams both of those statements ring true to her track career. But when faced with those she has done nothing but overcome. Last year, Williams stood...
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Raiders (20-7, 11-1) have proved all season long why they deserve to be the top-ranked team in District 3-5A. The Raiders shutout Tascosa 6-0. Meanwhile at Palo Duro the Dons nearly upset Amarillo High, but the Sandies hang on winning 16-14 in head coach Randon Johnson’s 200th career victory.
