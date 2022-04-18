ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

UT Tyler Patriot Classic raises over $300,000

ktbb.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTYLER — The University of Texas at Tyler Patriot Classic raised $311,000 this year to...

ktbb.com

Comments / 0

Related
101.5 KNUE

Most Expensive Tyler, TX Home Listed at $3.25 Million, Not Far From UT Tyler

With the crazy real estate market currently taking place not only here in East Texas but all over the country it's fun to pop onto popular real estate websites to see what is out there. The prices are definitely on the rise but when looking at the most expensive home currently for sale in Tyler, Texas after looking at these photos you might see why they are asking $3.25 million dollars.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

UT Tyler will host a firework show and crawfish boil in celebration of their homecoming events

TYLER, Texas — The University of Texas at Tyler is welcoming the community to participate in its annual homecoming events on Friday and Saturday, March 25-26. The annual firework display will begin at approximately 9 p.m. Friday at UT Tyler’s Harvey Deck/Lake. On Saturday, the UT Tyler crawfish boil, catered by Circle M Crawfish, begins at noon in Parking Lot 10 on the main campus.
TYLER, TX
KXII.com

Pottsboro’s Hayes signs with Austin College

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - Pottsboro volleyball standout Taylor Hayes signed her letter of intent to play college volleyball at Austin College. Hayes opted to sign at her letter at home. She is very excited to get to play for the Roos.
POTTSBORO, TX
Austin American-Statesman

High school softball update: Crockett shows power last week; Hays' Katie Noble honored

Diamond dust In District 25-6A, Cedar Ridge edged Vandegrift 6-5 to move into a tie with the Vipers for third place in district. Kayla Olson, Tyra Thompson and Sierra Winner had two hits each for the Raiders as pitcher Caitlin Benningfield struck out four. Round Rock blanked McNeil 15-0 in three innings as Maleigha Dalcour pitched the run-rule shortened game while Ava Young drove in four runs. Maddy Azua’s first inning home run set the tempo for the victorious Dragons. Round Rock travels to...
HAYS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
Tyler, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Tyler, TX
Society
City
Tyler, TX
KENS 5

Say hello to Austin's new Moody Center

AUSTIN, Texas — Austinites now have a new venue to catch music superstars and watch the Texas Longhorns basketball teams play. The Moody Center officially opens this week. The 15,000-seat venue will debut to the public on Wednesday, April 20, and Thursday, April 21, with its first concerts from John Mayer. Moody Center's official grand opening is slated for Friday, April 29, and Saturday, April 20, when George Strait, Willie Nelson & Family and Randy Rogers Band will take the stage for two nights of sold-out shows.
AUSTIN, TX
News Channel 25

Bears get revenge with 9-5 comeback win over Sam Houston

WACO, Texas — After falling to Sam Houston in a walk-off 11-10 game earlier this season, the Bears were hungry for revenge when the two teams took the field again at Baylor Ballpark. After falling behind 4-1 in the fourth inning, Baylor scored seven consecutive runs on the way to a 9-5 win.
WACO, TX
KBTX.com

Consol softball rolls past Magnolia West 14-5

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated softball team beat Magnolia West 14-5 at Tiger Field Tuesday night. The Lady Tigers came into the game in a three-way tie for first place in the District 19-5A standings. After the win, Consol moves to 11-4 in district play and is tied with Waller for first place.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
FOX 44 News

Baylor Softball wins extra inning thriller over UT Arlington

ARLINGTON, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor Softball team certainly showed a flair for the dramatic on Tuesday night, as the Bears beat the UT Arlington Mavericks 2-1 in nine innings. Baylor faced an early deficit, but tied the game in the third inning on a groundout by Josie Bowser. The score remained 1-1 all […]
ARLINGTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#The University Of Texas#Southside#Tyler Patriot Classic
KTEN.com

Whitewright vs Pottsboro (UIL Softball)

POTTSBORO, Texas (KTEN) - Whitewright took down Pottsboro 12-4 in a UIL 3A District 11 softball showdown. The Cardinals tied the game at three in the bottom of the fourth inning with an RBI double from Leah Kaska. Whitewright then bounced back scoring two in the top of the fifth...
POTTSBORO, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

16-5A Baseball: Lufkin knocks off Lions, 14-2

Four Lufkin pitchers combined on a two-hitter, lifting the Panthers to a 14-2 win over the Tyler Lions on Tuesday in a District 16-5A baseball game at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field in Tyler. The Panthers improve to 19-5-1 overall and 11-1 in district, while the Lions fall...
LUFKIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Class 4A Region II Golf Tournament

Team — Bullard, 315; Waxahachie Life, 322; Longview Spring Hill, 323; Midlothian Heritage, 335; Caddo Mills, 345; Aubrey, 345; Texarkana Pleasant Grove, 348; Paris, 348; Kaufman, 352; Mabank, 352; Van Alstyne, 371; Canton, 388; Kennedale, 403; Carrollton Ranchview, 364. Top 10 & Ties Individuals — Madox Burton, Irving Uplift...
CANTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy