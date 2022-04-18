Georgia OT Amarius Mims removes name from transfer portal: Twitter reacts

Georgia Bulldogs offensive tackle Amarius Mims entered the NCAA transfer portal on April 10. Just over a week later, he has now withdrawn his name from the portal.

Mims, a former five-star recruit in the class of 2021, was one of the top available transfers in the country, but it appears he will return to Athens.

The Miami Hurricanes and Florida State Seminoles were two of the top programs in the hunt for Mims.

Twitter reacted to the news on Monday that the former No. 8 overall recruit will be staying in Athens: