ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

Car crashes kill 2 in Central Louisiana on Easter Sunday

By Melissa Gregory, Alexandria Town Talk
The Town Talk
The Town Talk
 2 days ago

A woman and a child died Easter Sunday in separate car crashes in Winn and Rapides parishes, according to Louisiana State Police.

The first one happened around 7 a.m. in Winn Parish.

A 2004 Toyota Camry was northbound on Gum Springs Road when the driver crossed the center line and hit a southbound 2014 Cadillac SRX driven by Daanna Kennedy, 32, of Natchitoches.

Kennedy was not wearing a seat belt and was seriously injured. She later died at a hospital.

Crime news: 2 killed in separate Alexandria shootings on Easter Sunday

Deven Slade Brooks homicide: Bail raised to $1 million for woman accused in Ball kidnapping, homicide case

Then, around 4:20 p.m., troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on La. Highway 1, south of La. Highway 3170 near Louisiana State University of Alexandria, that killed a child.

Angela Jacobs, 30, of Marksville, was driving a 2002 Ford Escape southbound and attempted to pass another vehicle. She lost control and ran off the road, hitting a utility pole and some trees.

Three juveniles suffered moderate injuries, as did Jacobs. They were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Another juvenile, 9, was seriously injured. He was restrained, but later died at a hospital, according to the release.

Both crashes remain under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Car crashes kill 2 in Central Louisiana on Easter Sunday

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana sheriff: Man fell from bridge while crabbing, died

LACOMBE, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a man who was crabbing from a bridge has died after falling into a canal. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says other people on the bridge near Lacombe heard a splash, realized the man had fallen and called 911 about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. A news release […]
LACOMBE, LA
KNOE TV8

9-year-old dies in Rapides Parish crash

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A nine-year-old passenger died in a single-vehicle accident on Louisiana Hwy 1 on April 17. A 30-year-old driver from Marksville was traveling southbound on Hwy 1 in a 2002 Ford Escape. For unknown reasons, the driver passed a southbound vehicle, lost control of her vehicle, left the road and struck a utility pole and several trees.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Accidents
County
Winn Parish, LA
City
Marksville, LA
City
Natchitoches, LA
Alexandria, LA
Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
City
Alexandria, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Crash claims the life of Natchitoches woman

WINN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, April 17, 2022, at approximately 7 AM, Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on Gum Springs Road near Dickerson Road. The crash claimed the life of 32-year-old Daanna Kennedy. The investigation revealed that a 2004 Toyota Camry, driven by 22-year-old Taylor Hudson, was traveling northbound […]
WINN PARISH, LA
Daily Mail

Arkansas man 'who slept for 19 years' after near-fatal crash in 1984 that left him paralyzed and in a coma before he miraculously awoke and started speaking in 2003 dies a week before his 58th birthday

An Arkansas man who miraculously awoke after being in a coma for 19 years following a near-fatal car crash in 1984 that left him paralyzed has died. Terry Wayne Wallis, 57 - who gained fame as 'the man who slept 19 years' - passed away on Tuesday surrounded by friends and family at Advanced Care Hospital in Searcy, just a week before his 58th birthday.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Easter Sunday#Central Louisiana#Louisiana State Police#Traffic Accident#Toyota
MyArkLaMiss

Convicted felon arrested again in Louisiana, investigation concludes with seizure of cocaine, money, pistol and more

ANGIE, La. (BRPROUD) – A resident in Washington Parish is facing multiple charges after an investigation led by the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force. Osric Merrell Hines, 44, was arrested on Monday, March 28. The results of the investigation allowed law enforcement to obtain an arrest warrant and search warrant. “Task Force detectives, […]
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cadillac
KTBS

Man, woman killed in Atkins Ave. murder-suicide identified

SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man and woman found shot in a suspected domestic murder-suicide in the South Highlands neighborhood late Thursday and Friday have been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Angie C. Anders, 47, of the 8900 block of Rosedown Place was found just after 11:45 p.m....
SHREVEPORT, LA
KOMO News

Two killed in late night fatal car crash

-------------- A Toppenish woman died in a car crash late Friday night a few miles out of Union Gap. Troopers with Washington State Patrol (WSP) said the crash happened on I-82, seven miles east of Union Gap just after 11 p.m. According to the report, Leon Perez, 20, of Yakima...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police arrest ‘DuceFive’ gang member for shooting

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to an arrest affidavit from the Monroe Police Department, on the morning of Saturday, April 9, 2022, an officer was dispatched to the 1900 block of South Grand Street about a shooting. The affidavit indicated that police observed a gray 2000 Ford Crown Victoria traveling at 55 miles per hour […]
MONROE, LA
Hartford Courant

Driver killed in Hartford crash that splits car in half

A 28-year-old died in a violent, two-car crash in Hartford Thursday night, police said. Larry Lugo, 28, of Cabot Street in Hartford was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision on Sigourney Street and Farmington Avenue, they said. Officers who were in the area came upon the scene of the crash shortly before 10:30 p.m. They found a white Acura TL that had crashed into a utility pole and a ...
HARTFORD, CT
The Town Talk

The Town Talk

1K+
Followers
373
Post
134K+
Views
ABOUT

The Town Talk is Central Louisiana's leading source of local news and information.

 http://thetowntalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy