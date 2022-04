Round Rock officials have identified multiple sources of excess wastewater inflow, with inspections of the regional system ongoing. Through inspections of the Brushy Creek Regional Wastewater System's network of interceptors, Round Rock Utility Director Michael Thane said crews have identified a total of eight sources of ground and surface water entering the system and accounting for up to 3.5 million gallons a day in excess. City crews are working to repair these leaks, as remaining wastewater interceptors are inspected by camera and chemical analysis, as smaller leaks are found and identified for repair.

