MINT HILL, NC – Leaving children in the car alone is not safe, each year about 40 children die in the United States from being left in a car alone. There are times we are busy, out running errands, or your child falls asleep in the car, while you may think that instead of getting them out or waking them you could just crack the windows and let them stay in the car. The car is not a place to leave a child. Their exposure to heat stroke or leaving them in the car to play as you finish your errands can lead to very serious consequences.

28 DAYS AGO