A new report from The Inevitable Foundation reveals the financial costs of disability-based accommodations for Hollywood productions alongside the personal toll workplace inaccessibility can have on talent with disabilities. The largest known compilation of qualitative and quantitative data about the state of accommodations in film and TV, The “Cost” of Accommodations Report features line budget research outlining the actual (not presumed) financial impact accommodations can have on TV and film budgets of various sizes as well as a survey of disabled talent about their experiences requesting accommodations across more than 600 different TV and film projects.More from The Hollywood ReporterMarvel's 'Eternals,' 'Hawkeye'...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 22 MINUTES AGO