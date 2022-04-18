ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

D’backs-Nats postponed by rain; now Tuesday doubleheader

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks’ game at the Washington Nationals on Monday was postponed because of rain.

The game will be made up as part of a day-night doubleheader on Tuesday.

The rescheduled game was moved to 1:05 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. The game already on the schedule for Tuesday starts at 7:05 p.m. EDT.

The Nationals enter the four-game series against the Diamondbacks in last place in the NL East with a 4-7 record. The Diamondbacks are last in the NL West at 3-6.

___

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Albert Pujols Chasing Barry Bonds For Elite MLB Home Run History

Albert Pujols may never catch or pass Barry Bonds on the all-time home runs list, but that doesn’t take away from all the history that Pujols has made over his 22-year career. Yesterday, the St. Louis Cardinals‘ icon hit a three-run homer to tie the game against the Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Andrew Knizner sitting Tuesday for St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Adam Wainwright and the Miami Marlins. Knizner started the last three games for St. Louis while Yadier Molina dealt with some soreness. Molina is behind the plate and batting eighth on Tuesday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Royals bring 1-0 series lead over Twins into game 2

LINE: Twins -130, Royals +110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins. Kansas City had a 74-88 record overall and a 39-42 record at home last season. The Royals pitching staff put up a 4.64 ERA collectively last season while averaging 8.6 strikeouts and 3.8 walks per nine innings.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Chicago Tribune

‘We get the big guy back.’ Chicago White Sox are penciling in Lucas Giolito for a Sunday return in Minnesota.

Lucas Giolito is nearing a return to the Chicago White Sox rotation. The right-hander spent Tuesday pitching to hitters at the team’s complex in Arizona as part of his recovery from a left abdominal strain. Giolito said the experience in Arizona “went well” and he anticipates pitching Sunday against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. “I felt healthy,” Giolito said before Wednesday’s ...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Washington, DC
Sports
City
Phoenix, AZ
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
The Associated Press

Big Ten basketball tournaments to make stop in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Big Ten basketball tournaments are coming to Minneapolis. The conference announced Wednesday that the women’s tournament will be held at Target Center in 2023 and 2024 and the men’s tournament will be played there in 2024. All 14 teams are automatic entrants in both events. Chicago will host the men’s basketball tournament in 2023 as a makeup for 2021 when the event was shifted to Indianapolis due to COVID-19 restrictions.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Royals begin 3-game series against the Twins

LINE: Twins -113, Royals -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals host the Minnesota Twins to open a three-game series. Kansas City went 74-88 overall and 39-42 at home a season ago. The Royals pitching staff had a 4.64 ERA collectively last season while averaging 8.6 strikeouts and 3.8 walks per nine innings.
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Max Kepler back in Twins lineup Tuesday

Minnesota Twins outfielder Max Kepler is back in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Carlos Hernandez and the Kansas City Royals. Kepler was held out of the lineup on Monday, but he is back in right field and the cleanup spot for Tuesday's opener. Kyle Garlick is sitting after covering right field on Monday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Miller, Quantrill, Castro on Guardians’ COVID-19 list

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians placed three players on the COVID-19 injured list Wednesday, including major league batting leader Owen Miller. Right-handed starter Cal Quantrill and righty reliever Anthony Castro also tested positive for the virus and were moved to the IL prior to Cleveland’s doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#Doubleheader#D Backs Nats#Ap
FOX Sports

Marlins play the Cardinals in first of 3-game series

LINE: Cardinals -118, Marlins -101; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins open a three-game series at home against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday. Miami went 67-95 overall and 42-39 at home a season ago. The Marlins slugged .372 as a team last season with 2.5 extra base hits per game.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Minor league game time cut 20 minutes with pitch clocks

NEW YORK (AP) — Minor league games averaged 2 hours, 39 minutes in the first three days with a pitch clock, down 20 minutes from the prior average this season. Major League Baseball said Tuesday that the 132 games with a clock averaged 5.11 runs and 15.9 hits, close to the average of 5.13 runs and 16.1 hits for the 335 games without a clock.
MLB
KMOV

$6 Cardinals tickets on sale for upcoming games

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Cardinals fans can take advantage of discounted tickets for upcoming games. Fans can buy $6 tickets or $16 Field Box seats to watch the Redbirds face the New York Mets (April 25-28), Arizona Diamondbacks (April 29-May 1) or Kansas City Royals (May 2). Tickets are limited to eight per customer. To purchase tickets, click here.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Wellington Daily News

Dozier’s two-run homer lifts Royals to win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hunter Dozier homered to break a tie in the sixth, and lead the Kansas City Royals to a 3-1 win over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday. After Carlos Santana walked with one out, Dozier lifted an 0-2 pitch from Will Vest (0-1) into the left field bleachers for his first home run of the year.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Twins vs. Royals Prediction and Odds for Tuesday, April 19 (Rested Royals With an Edge)

We've got a matchup of two struggling teams as the 3-5 Kansas City Royals host the 4-6 Minnesota Twins tonight at 8:10 PM EST. Kansas City hasn't played since Saturday due to inclement weather so they'll be fully rested as they send Carlos Hernández to the mound. The 25-year-old struggled in his first start against Cleveland and got shelled in spring training, but showed a ton of promise as a rookie last year.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Royals City Connect uniforms reportedly leaked

The Kansas City Royals City Connect uniforms were reportedly leaked shortly before they were scheduled to debut. The Kansas City Royals are scheduled to debut their City Connect uniforms on April 30 against the New York Yankees, but the internet is seeing them ahead of time. The cap from the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

859K+
Followers
418K+
Post
389M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy