Boston, MA

NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Rangers, Bruins, Flyers

By Jim Parsons
The Hockey Writers
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Toronto Maple Leafs didn’t have Auston Matthews available for their game on Sunday. How serious is the injury that is keeping him out of the lineup? The New York Rangers are hoping to keep Andrew Copp around, but it’s not clear what the plan is...

thehockeywriters.com

The Boston Bruins were not going to let history repeat itself Saturday afternoon and they were not going to be denied a playoff berth. When the Bruins played the Pittsburgh Penguins at the TD Garden on Feb. 8, it was the first game all season long where the Black and Gold built a two-goal lead and lost the game. Two first-period goals from David Pastrnak gave the Bruins to the lead, but four straight goals from Pittsburgh dealt Boston a frustrating loss that ended with Brad Marchand punching Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry in the head and waving his stick in his face, resulting in a six-game suspension.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Hockey Writers

PITTSBURGH, PA
The Hockey Writers

Capitals’ First-Round Matchup Will Be Tough No Matter What

After Saturday’s win against the Montreal Canadians, Washington remains three points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for third in the Metropolitan Division. With only seven games remaining in the 2021-22 regular season, the Capitals are very close to clinching a playoff berth. Though it had been assumed the Eastern Conference...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Comets Who Could Be Devils in 2022-23

The New Jersey Devils will be missing the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs but the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, Utica Comets have clinched a postseason spot for the upcoming Calder Cup playoffs. The Comets have one of the best teams in the AHL and some of the players have been loaned to the Devils during the year. The Comets have some players that will compete for spots on the Devils’ roster during training camp in preparation for the 2022-23 season.
NEWARK, NJ
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From the Coyotes’ 5-3 Loss to the Carolina Hurricanes

The Arizona Coyotes limped home following a two-game Canadian roadtrip in which they were outscored 16-2, and had none other than the first-place Carolina Hurricanes waiting for them in the desert. Though the end result was a familiar one, Monday’s loss managed to feel a little different than the previous...
RALEIGH, NC
The Hockey Writers

Blackhawks Have 3 Good Defenseman Targets for the Offseason

The Chicago Blackhawks are in for an eventful offseason. General manager (GM) Kyle Davidson has already kicked off the team’s rebuild with several trades, and there should be more on the way. Yet, that does not mean that the team should be quiet during free agency. They should be looking for some additions this offseason, and one position that Davidson should focus on is defense. With this, these three pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) defensemen could be a good fit for the team moving forward.
CHICAGO, IL
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Stars 6-2 Loss to the Vancouver Canucks

The Dallas Stars missed out on a chance to pick up key points as they fell 6-2 to the Vancouver Canucks on Monday night. This was a bad game all around for the Stars. While they looked like the better team through the first 10 minutes, they allowed the first goal and could not find a way to gain a lead to take advantage. After Roope Hintz tied the game quickly, Elias Pettersson tucked in an easy goal from the side of the net and gave the Canucks a 2-1 lead. From that point, Vancouver turned it on and completely took control of the game. Dallas began to lose every one-on-one battle on the boards, turn pucks over, and allow the high-flying Canucks to come at them in full flight and get plenty of scoring chances.
DALLAS, TX
The Hockey Writers

Oilers Would Have to Sacrifice Key Players to Sign KHL’s Kuzmenko

The Edmonton Oilers are going to be very busy in the offseason with their expiring contracts and deciding who to bring back for how long. Add another name to the mix as Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) star Andrei Kuzmenko is expected to come over to the NHL and sign with a team.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Flyers Must Pursue Jim Montgomery as Next Head Coach

General manager Chuck Fletcher will attempt to “aggressively retool” the Philadelphia Flyers after two of the worst seasons in franchise history in 2020-21 and 2021-22. His plan to alter the roster, the expectations for 2022-23, and the entire state of the organization are currently in question. The immediate priority once the nightmare of 2021-22 mercifully ends on April 29 will be replacing interim head coach Mike Yeo.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

