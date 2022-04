Two fixtures of the blog era have joined forces with Girl Talk for a brand new collaborative project due out next month. Wiz Khalifa and Big K.R.I.T. joined with the Pittsburgh-born DJ for Full Court Press which they announced last month with the Smoke Dza-assisted, "Put You On." This week, they came through with "How The Story Goes," a laidback smoke-friendly record that puts Wiz and Big K.R.I.T in an introspective space where they reflect on money and status, and how it affects the relationships around them.

MUSIC ・ 27 DAYS AGO