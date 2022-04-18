ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catholic Universities Celebrate LGBTQ Students with Queer Prom and Pridefest

By Grace Doerfler
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo campus news stories show the LGBTQ progress that continues to be made in Catholic higher education. At DePaul University, Chicago, the Student Government Association (SGA) and the Office of Student Involvement recently hosted a Queer Prom, as the DePaulia reported. The event was open to all, but geared in particular...

Comments / 26

lycan
1d ago

Do they read the same Bible as I do?I mean right off the top of my head there are at least 22 stories relating to that topic

Reply
10
✨MOONSHINE✨
1d ago

Catholicism is not what you’ve been led to believe. This is nothing. Most Catholics don’t even know the truth. Show’s just getting started. 🍿. 🙏✨🇺🇸 GOD BLESS AMERICA AND GOD SAVE OUR CHILDREN ✨🇺🇸🙏

Reply
6
Pattydi
1d ago

No longer should be considered a Catholic University

Reply
25
Comments / 0

Community Policy