New Castle County, DE

Plans underway for COVID memorial service at Glasgow Park

By Mike Phillips
WDEL 1150AM
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Castle County plans on holding a memorial service at Glasgow Park on May 11, 2022, to honor the more than 1,300 county residents who have died as a result of COVID-19. Carey Corbin with New...

www.wdel.com

