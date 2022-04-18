Plans underway for COVID memorial service at Glasgow Park

(Keokuk, IA) — A museum in southeast Iowa that features artifacts from the first dam built across the Mississippi River will reopen as soon as next month. The Keokuk-Hamilton Dam Museum on Main Street in Keokuk initially opened in November of 2019 but closed a few months later because of the pandemic. Kirk Brandenberger, executive director of the Keokuk Area Convention and Tourism Bureau, says the museum had visitors from 25 states and three foreign countries during that short time. The museum reopened one year ago but was forced to close again in August when a neighboring building was condemned. The condemned building has since been demolished and the site cleared.

KEOKUK, IA ・ 16 MINUTES AGO