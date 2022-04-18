Plans underway for COVID memorial service at Glasgow Park

Lorain city crews partnered with a private company to install poles at Oakwood Park in South Lorain which will be mounted with security cameras. The improvement is part of a $1 million investment into the city’s parks located in low- to moderate-income areas. City workers teamed with Lorain-based Skylift...
Memories of Dutch Springs are for sale online. The Lower Nazareth Township aqua park and scuba diving venue is closed, but equipment and gear accumulated over 40 years is available from Alderfer Auction. Wetsuits, fins, tanks and masks are available, along with vehicles, shipping containers, compressors and a backhoe. The auction started last week and runs through April 26.
(Keokuk, IA) — A museum in southeast Iowa that features artifacts from the first dam built across the Mississippi River will reopen as soon as next month. The Keokuk-Hamilton Dam Museum on Main Street in Keokuk initially opened in November of 2019 but closed a few months later because of the pandemic. Kirk Brandenberger, executive director of the Keokuk Area Convention and Tourism Bureau, says the museum had visitors from 25 states and three foreign countries during that short time. The museum reopened one year ago but was forced to close again in August when a neighboring building was condemned. The condemned building has since been demolished and the site cleared.
The cause of a fire that heavily damaged three houses in Dewey Beach early Saturday morning is under investigation. That's the word from the Delaware state Fire Marshal's office, which reported the fire happened around 3 a.m. in the 1900 block of Bayard Avenue. Rehoboth Beach Volunteer firefighters, along with...
A new senior housing facility in the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia is being touted as a shining example of how to provide affordable housing for older residents. The Susquehanna Residences on Fletcher Street stands on the site of a former equestrian facility, whose former owner is now one of the residents. The building’s 78 units were subsidized by the Philadelphia Housing Authority, which allocated $6.5 million to help cover construction costs.
The building of I-95 through downtown Wilmington sliced several Wilmington neighborhoods apart, but officials continue to discuss how to bond the communities back together with a potential new park over the interstate. The Wilmington Area Planning Council (WILMAPCO) is currently conducting a Feasibility Study, specifically looking for input from residents...
"It's remarkable...what is possible when we don't give up on each other, when we don't hide from each other, when we don't crouch and turn inward from each other, but when we open our arms, our hearts, our minds, and our souls to each other," said U.S. Sen Chris Coons. "This is indeed the day the Lord has made. Let us rejoice and be glad in it."
The Youngsville City Council has adopted the Master Plan for the next phase of the Youngsville Sports Complex. Mayor Ken Ritter provided details of the now approved expansion project on his Facebook page on Tuesday. The project, he says, will be on 46.5 acres located east of the current complex and Detente Road.
