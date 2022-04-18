ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

UNESCO World Heritage Status Could Soon Be Given to the Sounds of Ecuador’s Cloud Forest

By Siobhan Reid
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAll listings featured in this story are independently selected by our editors. However, when you book something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Three weeks ago, a new species of glass frog (Hyalinobatrachium mashpi) was named by the team at Mashpi Lodge, a remote eco-hotel on the...

The Guardian

Wildflower believed to be extinct for 40 years spotted in Ecuador

A South American wildflower long believed to be extinct has been rediscovered. Gasteranthus extinctus was found by biologists in the foothills of the Andes mountains and in remnant patches of forest in the Centinela region of Ecuador, almost 40 years after its last sighting. Extensive deforestation in western Ecuador during...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Archaeological site along the Nile reveals the Nubian civilization that flourished in ancient Sudan

Circular mounds of rocks dot the desert landscape at the archaeological site of Tombos in northern Sudan. They reveal tumuli—the underground burial tombs used at least as far back as 2500 B.C. by ancient inhabitants who called this region Kush or Nubia. As a bioarchaeologist who excavates and analyzes human skeletal remains along with their related grave goods, I've been working at Tombos for more than 20 years.
WORLD
cntraveler.com

How Argentina and Chile’s Rewilded Areas Are Ushering in a New Era of Eco-Travel

The print was easy to miss—a pad with four pistachio-shaped toes blotted into the soft brown earth, but there was no doubt: jaguar. We’d been riding all morning through the tall grass of San Alonzo Island on horses saddled with fat blankets, following two young researchers holding a telemeter—like an old TV antenna—searching for the ping of a GPS collar. The yaguareté, South America’s largest cat, used to roam the Iberá wetlands here in Argentina’s Corrientes province, a blanket of marsh and lagoon over 3 million acres large. But the last one had been shot out more than 70 years ago by locals to spare their livestock and supply the fur trade. Without the country’s apex predator, not to mention the impact of nearby cattle ranches and climate change—only days before, a wildfire had ripped through more than half of the park during a two-year drought—the ecosystem was suffering.
LIFESTYLE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Science
allthatsinteresting.com

Mysteries behind painted skeletons at "the oldest city in the world" unlocked, evidence of giant prehistoric camels discovered, rare Revolutionary War medal brought to auction.

Researchers Uncover The Bizarre Burial Rituals Of Çatalhöyük, “The Oldest City In The World”. No one knows why, after prospering in present-day Turkey for 1,400 years, the city of Çatalhöyük was quickly abandoned in 5700 B.C.E. Some experts believe that this once-egalitarian community descended into widespread violence as agriculture developed and social stratification set in. And archaeologists may have just uncovered some of the grim funerary rituals used to bury both the victims of that violence as well as countless others who perished at Çatalhöyük over the course of more than a millennium.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Largest earthquake in HISTORY hit northern Chile 3,800 years ago and caused a huge tsunami that reached New Zealand, more than 5,000 miles away, study reveals

From the Kashmir Earthquake in 2005 to the Haiti Earthquake in 2010, several earthquakes have wreaked havoc on Earth in recent years. But those quakes pale in comparison to a huge earthquake that hit northern Chile 3,800 years ago, according to a new study. Researchers from the University of Southampton...
ENVIRONMENT
Smithonian

Well-Preserved, 9,000-Year-Old Shrine Discovered in Jordan Desert

Archaeologists digging in the deserts of Jordan have unearthed a well-preserved Neolithic religious site believed to be around 9,000 years old, reports Omar Akour for the Associated Press (AP). Located in the Khashabiyeh Mountains, in the eastern Al-Jafr Basin, the shrine features two large standing stones carved with anthropomorphic figures,...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

The discovery of two giant dinosaur species solves the mystery of missing apex predators in North America and Asia

The top predator of the Jurassic and Cretaceous landscapes was usually a species of meat-eating dinosaur. These predators walked on two legs, had powerful jaws lined with sharp teeth and included species from groups known as tyrannosaurs, spinosaurs and carcharodontosaurs. Tyrannosaurus rex, the goat-eating, jeep-chasing tyrannosaur from the movie Jurassic...
WILDLIFE
allthatsinteresting.com

Archeologists Discover 2,500-Year-Old Burial Mound In Siberia’s ‘Valley Of The Kings’

The mound discovered in Touran-Uyuk held a number of exquisite gold funerary objects and was constructed by the nomadic Scythian people in the 6th century B.C.E. Amid the sprawling green vista of the Touran-Uyuk valley in Siberia, a team of Polish and Russian archeologists has made a stunning discovery. There, within the so-called “Valley of the Kings,” they’ve uncovered a 6th-century B.C.E burial mound containing five people, including a woman buried with unusual honor.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Ancient smells reveal secrets of Egyptian tomb

Jars contained fish, fruit and beeswax balm to sustain the tomb’s residents in the afterlife. You have full access to this article via your institution. More than 3,400 years after two ancient Egyptians were laid to rest, the jars of food left to nourish their eternal souls still smell sweet. A team of analytical chemists and archaeologists has analysed these scents to help identify the jars’ contents1. The study shows how the archaeology of smell can enrich our understanding of the past — and perhaps make museum visits more immersive.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Spanish police seize 1,000 stuffed wild animals including 400 protected and extinct species from private taxidermy collection worth £24million on the black market

Spain's civil guard is investigating a private taxidermy collection with more than 1,000 stuffed animals - including 405 from protected species and at least one extinct specimen - was discovered at a warehouse in Valencia. The finding of elephant tusks, cheetah, white antelopes and more is the largest of protected...
ANIMALS

