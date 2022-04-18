ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Humana’s Impact Report Focuses on Building Trust and Transparency in Journey to Health Equity

Bakersfield Californian
 1 day ago

The report demonstrates Humana’s impact on health outcomes, and delivers on Humana’s commitment to transparent disclosures that meet the needs of all stakeholders. Comprehensive ESG disclosures are mapped to established standard frameworks related to five metrics categories: Access to Healthcare; Data Privacy & Protection; Environmental Impact; Product Quality & Safety; and...

www.bakersfield.com

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

Startups.com's Founder Community offers rare peer support for entrepreneurs

Starting a company is hard, and that's why only two out of five startups are profitable. Between facing those odds and building a roster of employees and clients, founders are under immense pressure on a continuous basis. When dealing with problems, most people speak to peers who have similar experiences...
ECONOMY
beckershospitalreview.com

CEO Forum Group: 10 CEOs reshaping healthcare

The CEO Forum Group on March 22 released its list of 10 CEOs "who have created new value to elevate healthcare and society," according to Forbes. The list is based on interviews by Robert Reiss, Forbes contributor and founder and CEO of the forum group, and his team. Each CEO was assigned a category defining their value to healthcare.
EDISON, NJ
beckershospitalreview.com

Baptist Health South Florida's new startup to focus movement abnormalities

Miami-based Baptist Health South Florida will launch its first startup company focused on detecting movement abnormalities. The company, named Gait Boost, will partner with Rehab Boost, an AI rehabilitation suite, to utilize body motion recognition technology to develop a platform that diagnoses movement abnormalities, according to a March 22 press release.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
beckershospitalreview.com

Paths to success: Women tech leaders share their perspectives

Women still make up a minority of the tech workforce, although the trend is decidedly shifting in a positive direction. During a March 28 webinar hosted by Becker's Hospital Review and sponsored by Ensemble Health Partners, a revenue cycle management company, four women leaders discussed approaches, opportunities and perspectives for women interested in pursuing careers in technology. Panelists were:
TECHNOLOGY
MedicalXpress

Recommendations to improve clinical testing economics and inform national preparation strategies for public health

The Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP), the premier global, molecular diagnostic professional society, today released a report entitled "Economics of Clinical Testing during a Public Health Emergency: Lessons Learned from Two Years of COVID-19." The detailed assessment reflects on the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, dissects various coding, coverage, and pricing policies, and provides 15 recommendations to help prevent or at least mitigate these same economic challenges in the future.
PUBLIC HEALTH
pymnts

LoanPaymentPro's Strategic Partnership With Accelitas Combines Fast Account Validation and Payment Solutions

LoanPaymentPro and Accelitas today announced a collaboration they stated will let them offer customers extremely high-speed account validation and payment processing. The companies stated in the announcement their integrated offerings will help clients address increased customer demand for digital transactions, risk of fraud and increasingly strict compliance requirements. LoanPaymentPro offers...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Health Equity#Healthcare#Data Privacy Protection#Talent Diversity#Medicaid#Humana Health Horizons
The Center Square

MU Professor: Tax dollar investment essential for medical innovation as investors retreat

(The Center Square) – Medical breakthroughs might stagnate without new strategies to fund research, according to a professor at the University of Missouri. Felipe B.G. Silva, an assistant professor who teaches the accounting and business strategy capstone course at the state's flagship campus, said government and private investment in the biotechnology sector rapidly increased as COVID-19 vaccines were developed in the last two years. However, the Standard & Poor's Biotechnology Select Industry Index declined 42% from a peak last April to last month.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pymnts

Micro-Incentives and AI Inject Fresh Energy Into Value-Based Healthcare

Picture two opposing armies, loaded to the teeth with accounting software. On one side are healthcare providers and their billing teams. On the other bristles an army of insurers. At stake is who ends up paying what. Like most conflicts it’s most problematic for the innocents caught in between, in...
HEALTH
Phys.org

Variable schedules harm workers and businesses

Variable work schedules—which employers increasingly use to maximize profits amid unpredictable market conditions—can actually undermine organizational performance, especially in crisis periods such as the pandemic, according to Cornell research. In a new study, doctoral student Hyesook Chung found that managers who rely on less stable variable work schedules...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
FOXBusiness

Social Security recipients could see biggest cost-of-living raise since 1981

Social Security recipients are on track to receive the biggest cost-of-living raise in four decades as sky-high inflation rapidly diminishes the buying power of retired Americans. The Senior Citizens League, a nonpartisan group that focuses on issues relating to older Americans, estimated the adjustment could be as high as 8.9%,...
BUSINESS
MedicalXpress

Health systems aren't ready for a shift to patient-centered care, finds survey of CEOs

For U.S. health systems emerging from the pandemic, the promise of patient-centered care is within reach, according to the 2022 Health Systems' Climate Study. The study finds that health systems are shifting from the system-centered mindset—which left many unprepared to meet patient needs during the pandemic—to a patient-focused approach that will enable them to improve care quality and the patient experience while lowering costs.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy