(The Center Square) – Medical breakthroughs might stagnate without new strategies to fund research, according to a professor at the University of Missouri. Felipe B.G. Silva, an assistant professor who teaches the accounting and business strategy capstone course at the state's flagship campus, said government and private investment in the biotechnology sector rapidly increased as COVID-19 vaccines were developed in the last two years. However, the Standard & Poor's Biotechnology Select Industry Index declined 42% from a peak last April to last month.

