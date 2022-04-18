ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Democrats still aiming to pass pieces of Biden's 'Build Back Better' plan

NBC News
NBC News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDemocrats are still hoping to pass pieces of President Biden's...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 80

Charla Strobehn
1d ago

yeah well of course they are those demoturds won't quit when it comes to spending our money... build back better America 🇺🇸 in November and get rid of the big problems we have in the white house.. vote red

Reply(4)
58
slik
1d ago

Dems need to find someone with intelligence to run next time. We can't keep voting for the bottom of the barrel just because they're "not Trump".

Reply(4)
31
Rocker Macon
1d ago

Build back better what. The. NEW WORLD ORDER. Everyone being vaccinated with poisonous vaccine. For depopulation. Not caring about the American people. Giving billions and trillions of dollars to other countries. Tell me how that is building back better for America. It’s building a New World Order. If anything.

Reply(1)
20
