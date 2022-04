On this day in 1912, the Titanic went down in the Atlantic Ocean, carrying with it a number of passengers bound for Minnesota. The big picture: Roughly 1,500 souls perished when the "unsinkable" ship struck an iceberg on its maiden voyage and sank into the sea in the early hours of April 15. The local angle: At least 35 passengers on the fateful voyage, including more than a dozen who died, had ties to Minnesota, according to an article published by the Minnesota Historical Society.Zoom in: The dead included Malcolm Johnson, a Swedish farmer looking for a fresh start in...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO