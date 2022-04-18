ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Towson, MD

February in April? Winter storm to lash northeastern US with snow, rain, wind, cold

By Doyle Rice, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VU8Nx_0fCep8r200
A mix of fog and light snow falls on a road a as vehicle rides through, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Towson, Md. Much of the northeast is experiencing a late winter storm dropping snow and high winds. Julio Cortez, AP

The calendar may say April, but the weather in the Northeast will be more like February.

A winter storm is expected to dump heavy snow and rain across the region on Monday and especially on Tuesday, forecasters said.

"A strengthening storm along the mid-Atlantic coast, combined with an approaching cold front, will bring another punch of wintry weather to the Northeast and New England early this week," AccuWeather meteorologist Adam Sadvary said.

Winter storm warnings were posted for parts of upstate New York and far northeast Pennsylvania from Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon , the National Weather Service said. Winter weather advisories  stretched from West Virginia to parts of New England on Monday morning.

SEVERE WEATHER ACROSS THE US: Blizzard, fires, thunderstorms and tornadoes: 18 states could see severe weather this week

Many areas will see 6-12 inches of snow, and some spots could see as much as 2 feet, AccuWeather said. Snowfall rates of 2-3 inches per hour are possible.

"Snowfall rates this high can lead to rapidly deteriorating road conditions," Sadvary warned.

The weather service said, "Treacherous travel conditions are likely in these areas along with the potential for isolated areas of tree damage and power outages."

Heavy rain and howling winds will be the main weather stories closer to the coast. Many Interstate-95 cities are at risk of a period of urban flooding from Philadelphia to Portland, Maine, AccuWeather said.

New York City and Boston are forecast to see heavy overnight rain, the weather service said.

WHAT IS A NOR'EASTER? Storms can batter East Coast with snow, affect millions of people

Wind gusts along the Northeast coast could reach 50-60 mph, according to Weather.com meteorologist Domenica Davis.

In addition to the snow and rain, 190 million Americans in the East will have high temperatures below average Monday, Weather.com said. AccuWeather said low temperatures will be in the 30s for most of the region on Monday night; 40s are forecast along the Atlantic coast.

The nation's other stormy spot early this week will be in the Northwest, the National Weather Service said. "Heavy mountain snow is forecast in parts of the Cascades and Sierra Nevada where over a foot of snow is possible. Along the coasts and in the valleys, rainfall totals over the next two days look to range between 1-2 inches," the weather service predicted Monday.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: February in April? Winter storm to lash northeastern US with snow, rain, wind, cold

Comments / 16

Roberto Luis Martinez
1d ago

Global warming charges to global cooling, because climate change is normal: Spring, Summer, Autumn and Winter...jaja

Reply(2)
11
Related
KEVN

A Major Winter Storm is Headed our Way

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Today is the calm before the storm. Look for partly cloudy skies with near normal temperatures and mostly light winds. A strong spring storm promises to bring lots of wind, snow and major travel troubles late tonight through Thursday morning. However not all of us will see the heavy snow; that will mostly be confined to northeast Wyoming through the northern Black Hills on into northwest South Dakota. A variety of winter weather advisories, watches and warnings are in effect for these areas.
RAPID CITY, SD
WOWK 13 News

Severe weather expected for parts of U.S.

It’s set up to be an active week of weather across parts of the U.S. as a strong storm system looks to provide ample chances for severe weather. Tuesday and Wednesday look to be the most active days, with severe weather – including tornadoes – expected to be an issue across the Great Plains and […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Maine State
City
Towson, MD
Outsider.com

Highly Dangerous Portuguese Man O’ War Arrive on South Carolina, Florida Coasts in Time for Spring Break

They may be made up of some gorgeous colors and even look majestic while swimming within their elements, but the Portuguese man o’ war, a relative of the jellyfish, is one of the most toxic animals on the planet. Earlier this year, lifeguards set up the purple flags all along the coast from South Carolina down to Southern Florida, warning outdoor lovers and ocean-goers that these toxic animals were traveling through the area. Now, these purple flags have returned to the beaches, just as spring breakers are continuing to hit beaches all along the coast.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Winter Storm#Snow Falls#Heavy Snow#Sierra Nevada#Extreme Weather#Ap#Accuweather
natureworldnews.com

Strange Cloud Patterns Above Alaska Have Sparked a Flurry of Conspiracies

Near Lazy Mountain, Alaska, a fog of mystery prompted social media conspiracy theories on Thursday. A macabre rising sliver of a cloud with finger-like trails has been explained as a meteor, Russian missile, plane disaster, and UFO. Alaska State Troopers stated that a rescue team assigned to look for a...
ALASKA STATE
Click2Houston.com

Where is Tornado Alley now?

For decades we’ve heard of Tornado Alley, running from North Texas across Oklahoma and Kansas across the corn belt to Minnesota. The central United States is where, geographically, warm and moist Gulf air has met cold air off the Rockies to set up the perfect tornado recipe: warm air below, cold air above, spinning winds from several directions at the surface of the Earth with faster winds above. That recipe more and more is moving East. Already this morning (around 4:20 a.m.) a destructive tornado tore through Springfield, Arkansas. Here’s ExactTrack radar:
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
The Independent

Shock before and after pictures show how water supply at crucial Lake Powell has dried up amid climate crisis

The climate crisis is happening all around us, all the time, but few places illustrate its dramatic effects better than Arizona’s red rock Lake Powell, the second-largest man-made reservoir in the country, which supplies water and power to millions throughout the West.The reservoir is only about 24 per cent full, the lowest level since 1963, when the reservoir was created alongside the Glen Canyon Dam to serve as the West’s water “bank account.”Photos of iconic sites at the reservoir, including Lone Rock Beach, now show sandy lake bed with dried up plants which have appeared in the span of...
ENVIRONMENT
KFYR-TV

Major snowstorm will impact Northern Plains starting Tuesday: What You Need to Know

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE (Tuesday 4/12 at 10 a.m.): Here’s the First Warn Weather Team’s snowfall forecast map as of 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The area of uncertainty remains for southeast North Dakota due to the potential for some rain mixing in as we go through the storm, lessening snow totals. Anticipate widespread impacts through Thursday with difficult to impossible travel conditions.
BISMARCK, ND
KTVU FOX 2

Driver captures video as tornado touches down in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - Multiple tornadoes spurred from a storm that moved across Louisiana, Texas, and Oklahoma Tuesday night. A large funnel cloud caused severe damage in New Orleans after nightfall. At least one person died and multiple others were injured, according to initial reports. Drew and Matthew Burke recorded video...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

446K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy