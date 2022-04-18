Boss cars rule: CarWalk draws admirers, envy to downtown Abilene

Just days after a rare spring Cruise Night , oldies, goldies (and many other colors) and even a rusted ride or two lined both sides of Cypress Street for CarWalk.

CarWalk and DogWalk are two of the most popular second Thursday events organized monthly by The Center for Contemporary Arts.

Percy Parsons had it made in the shade, his bright yellow '48 Chevy Sedan Delivery parked near his folding chair. It's named Jelly Bean, and the tires on the right side do not match the ones on the left.

"It has a split personality," the owner deadpanned.

Richard Warner of Potosi and a member of the Keepers Car Club, which had nine vehicles parked on Cypress, showed off his red '32 Ford Three-Window Coupe. He has other classic vehicles, including a '62 Impala that was his first car.

His dad, he said, wished he had kept his car. So Warner did. He is restoring it now.

A tray was hooked onto the driver's window of a Flame Blue '49 Ford, with a K N Root Beer mug. K N years ago had locations across Abilene but this mug came from Graham, where a restaurant still operates today. Ironically on Cypress Street there.

Those are not for sale anymore but this one has a small crack and now is enjoying life in retirement.

Artists, such as Casey Chavez and David Reynaud, were painting downtown scenes with cars, and Dale Watson & His Lone Stars were making music at Minter Park.

Many of those walking the blocks wished they could drive home with one of the vehicles on the display.

A few lucky folks actually did.

