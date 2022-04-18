ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Wednesday could be hottest day yet this year in Abilene, area

In a month that already has had six days of 90 degrees or hotter — including 95 Friday and also April 5, it will get even hotter Wednesday.

After a pleasant Easter at 87 degrees and forecast highs near 80 on Monday and Tuesday, Abilene could see its hottest day of the year yet.

The National Weather Service in San Angelo is predicting a high Wednesday of 97 degrees, followed by 96 on Thursday.

Temperatures likely will stay above 90 into Sunday.

The sudden rise in temperatures is accompanied by chances of rain - Abilene has measured just 0.24 of an inch in April. April typically brings just over 1.5 inches of precipitation.

There is a 20% chance Tuesday afternoon, as late as 7 p.m.

There is another chance of rain late Thursday evening, though only 20% again, and again Friday evening and Saturday.

However, if the rain doesn't come, hot temperatures and breezy conditions will ramp up fire concerns.

