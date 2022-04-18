ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Susan Sarandon Slams Jayapal For Not Endorsing Progressive Candidate

By Katherine Fung
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago
"Your compromises have failed and people are suffering because of your ambition," Sarandon told Jayapal for endorsing an incumbent House Democrat from...

cayocosta
1d ago

I always get my political and health advice from Hollywood lunatics…….

