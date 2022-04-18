Susan Sarandon Slams Jayapal For Not Endorsing Progressive Candidate

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi slammed Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas at her Thursday press conference when asked if he should resign over his wife Ginni's texts. She first said of Thomas, 'I don't think he ever should have been appointed,' before expressing that she thought Congress should look into a provision of the House-passed H.R. 1 that would create a code of ethics for Supreme Court justices.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 19 DAYS AGO