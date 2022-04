Eugenio Suarez hit a three-run homer in the first inning, and that was enough for Robbie Ray as the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting Texas Rangers 6-2 on Tuesday night. Jarred Kelenic added a solo shot off the right field foul pole in the second, giving Seattle a 4-0 lead. Abraham Toro hit a two-run homer in the seventh to cap the scoring and give the Mariners victories in four of their past five games.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 10 HOURS AGO