Jamestown, VA

Meet the 2022 All-Tidewater boys basketball teams

By Larry Rubama, The Virginian-Pilot
 2 days ago
Jamestown's Xavier Brown averaged 28.6 points, 6.7 assists, 6.6 rebounds and two steals to lead the Eagles to their first Class 4 state tournament berth in five years. He's a first-team All-Tidewater pick. Jonathon Gruenke/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

BOYS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

George Beale

King’s Fork, 6-4 senior guard

  • First team All-State Class 4
  • Class 4 Region A Player of the Year
  • Helped lead the Bulldogs to the Class 4 Region A title
  • Helped the Bulldogs go wire to wire — 20-0 in the regular season — as the top team in Hampton Roads
  • Averaged 23 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists, and finished with 1,209 career points
  • Scored a career-high 51 points — in just three quarters — against Hickory
  • Will play at Norfolk State

FIRST TEAM

Brian Alexander

Maury, 6-5 senior guard

  • Class 5 State Player of the Year
  • Helped lead the Commodores to the Class 5 state championship game
  • Helped lead the Commodores to the Class 5 Region B title
  • Eastern District Player of the Year
  • Averaged 20.8 points and 4 rebounds

Xavier Brown

Jamestown, 6-2 senior guard

  • First team All-State Class 4
  • First team All-Class 4 Region A
  • Averaged 28.6 points, 6.7 assists, 6.6 rebounds and two steals to lead the Eagles to their first Class 4 state tournament berth in five years
  • Invited to the 2022 Allen Iverson 24K Showcase

DeJuan Campbell

Kecoughtan, 6-3 senior guard

  • Two-time All-Tidewater selection
  • Second team All-State Class 5 and Peninsula District Player of the Year
  • Averaged 25.2 points, 9.7 rebounds and 6.2 assists, and scored more than 2,000 career points
  • Scored an area-best 60 points in a win over Denbigh
  • Invited to the 2022 Allen Iverson 24K Showcase
  • Signed with Western Carolina

Donald Hand Jr.

Landstown, 6-5 senior guard

  • Class 6 State Player of the Year
  • A three-time All-Tidewater selection
  • Beach District Player of the Year
  • Averaged 24.9 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists and 2.6 steals while facing double teams and box-and-one defenses each night
  • Finished as Landstown’s all-time leading scorer with 1,577 points and a 19.4 average
  • A four-star prospect who signed with Boston College

Etienne Strothers

Menchville, 6-0 junior guard

  • First team All-State Class 5
  • First team All-Class 5 Region A
  • First team All-Peninsula District
  • Averaged 13 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals to help lead the Monarchs to the state tournament for the first time since 1995

SECOND TEAM

Sam Brannen

King’s Fork, 6-0 junior guard

  • Second team All-State Class 4
  • First team All-Class 4 Region A
  • Averaged 17 points, including 20.7 in the postseason
  • Helped lead the Bulldogs to the Class 4 Region A title, including a game-high 32 points

Cameron Jones-Hood

Maury, 6-2 senior guard

  • First team All-State Class 5
  • Helped lead the Commodores to the Class 5 Region B title, including scoring 20 points against Indian River in the quarterfinals and 14 against Menchville in the semifinals — both were game highs
  • First team All-Eastern District
  • Averaged 13.8 points, six rebounds and two steals

Dallas Kendall

Menchville, 6-11 senior forward

  • Second team All-State Class 5
  • First team All-Class 5 Region B
  • Averaged 14 points, seven rebounds and two blocks
  • Helped lead the Monarchs to the Class 5 state tournament for the first time since 1995

Michael Smith Jr.

Manor, 6-3 junior guard

  • Second team All-State Class 4
  • First team All-Class 4 Region A
  • First team All-Eastern District
  • Averaged 21 points, five rebounds, three steals and three assists

Trevor Smith

Woodside, 6-0 junior guard

  • First team All-Peninsula District
  • First team All-Class Region B
  • Averaged 23 points a game
  • Scored a school-record 55 points in a win over Gloucester

THIRD TEAM

Chris Brown

Peninsula Catholic, 6-4 senior guard

  • First team All-VISAA Division II
  • First team All-Tidewater Conference
  • Averaged 15 points and four rebounds
  • Will play at Division II University of South Carolina Aiken

C.J. Madison

Indian River, 6-0 senior guard

  • Second team All-State Class 5
  • First team All-Class 5 Region A
  • Averaged 10.8 points and 4.6 assists
  • Helped the Braves earn a Class 5 state tournament berth

Markus Robinson

Veritas Collegiate Academy, 6-2 sophomore guard

  • Led Hampton Roads in scoring with 33.1 points a game
  • Scored 40 or more points five times, including a season-high 48 points
  • Averaged 5.9 rebounds and 2.5 steals

Landon Russ

Bayside, 6-0 senior guard

  • First team All-State Class 5
  • Scored a game-high 18 points to lead the Marlins to the Class 5 Region A title and state tournament berth
  • First team All-Beach District
  • Averaged 15 points and scored more than 1,000 career points.

Elijah White

Kempsville, 5-11 senior guard

  • Second team All-State Class 5
  • First team All-Beach District
  • Averaged 23 points and seven assists
  • Scored more than 1,000 career points and dished out more than 500 assists

Larry Rubama, 757-446-2273, larry.rubama@pilotonline.com Follow @LHRubama on Twitter.

