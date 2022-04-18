Meet the 2022 All-Tidewater boys basketball teams

Brendan Callanan went 3-for-3 with a walk and a run scored to lead Ridge, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a one-sided victory on the road over Bridgewater-Raritan, 10-2. Matt Aber went 2-for-3 with three RBI while Matt Shawah singled twice and scored twice for Ridge (6-1), which began the contest with a 4-0 advantage, as the game was resumed after originally being delayed in the bottom of the first inning on April 14.

BRIDGEWATER, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO