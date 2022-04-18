ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots Post Pictures Of Mac Jones, Malcolm Butler Returning To Work

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 1 day ago

BOSTON (CBS) — Football. Season.

It never actually ends these days, as following the NFL is a 365-day commitment. Yet the two-plus-month period following the Super Bowl is unquestionably the down period of the football calendar.

Fortunately for football fans, that period is now over, as teams around the league are reporting back to work to begin their offseason programs.

That includes the Patriots, who opened up the first phase of their offseason program on Monday.

The team sent out pictures of Mac Jones, Malcolm Butler, Damien Harris and Josh Uche arriving for work at Gillette Stadium.

Clearly, hydration will not be an issue for Jones or Harris this spring.

The first phase of the offseason program involves off-field work in the meeting rooms and weight room. After two weeks, the team can begin some on-field work, with individual or group instruction and drills but without live contact or full team activities. The full-team OTAs begin on May 23 for the Patriots.

