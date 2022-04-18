ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch 2022 PFL 1: Who's fighting, lineup, start time, broadcast info

By MMA Junkie Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
The PFL regular reason kicks off this week with 2022 PFL 1, which features lightweights and light heavyweights in action for the first time this year.

Here’s how to watch PFL 1, with a complete lineup and breakdown by division.

Broadcast and streaming info

PFL 1 takes place at Esports Arena in Arlington, Texas.

The prelims stream on ESPN+ at 5:30 p.m. ET, with the main card also streaming on ESPN+ and airing on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET.

Lightweights

Eight of 10 lightweight fighters will be in action at PFL 1, including defending champion Raush Manfio, who went on an improbable run to claim last year’s title and $1 million grand prize. Manfio opens up against two-fight UFC veteran Don Madge, who made his promotional debut in a one-off bout last year. In the night’s main event, former UFC standout Jeremy Stephens will make his promotional debut against Clay Collard, who lost to Manfio in last year’s semifinals.

Light heavyweights

HOLLYWOOD, FL – OCTOBER 27: Antonio Carlos Jr. v Marthin Hamlet in a light heavyweight championship bout during the PFL championships at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on October 27, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

Light heavyweight action will feature all 10 regular-season fighters, highlighted by returning champion Antonio Carlos Jr., who meets Delan Monte in his first fight of 2022. Coming off a three-fight losing streak that led to his UFC release, “Shoeface” rebounded in the PFL last year by going 3-0 with one no contest, including a submission of Marthin Hamlet in the finals. Hamlet, who went 2-2 last season, will open his 2022 campaign against Teodoras Aukštuolis.

Full fight card

MAIN CARD (ESPN, ESPN+, 9 p.m. ET)

  • Clay Collard vs. Jeremy Stephens
  • Raush Manfio vs. Don Madge
  • Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Delan Monte
  • Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Natan Schulte

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 5:30 p.m. ET)

  • Cory Hendricks vs. Emiliano Sordi
  • Alex Martinez vs. Stevie Ray
  • Teodoras Aukstuolis vs. Marthin Hamlet
  • Omari Akhmedov vs. Viktor Pesta
  • Bruce Souto vs. Rob Wilkinson
  • Simeon Powell vs. Clinton Williams

