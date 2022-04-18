ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hip-hop pioneer DJ Kay Slay dies of COVID-19 at age 55

By The Associated Press
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 2 days ago

NEW YORK — Pioneering hip-hop artist Keith Grayson, who performed as DJ Kay Slay and worked with top stars, has died of complications from COVID-19. Grayson's death at age 55 on Sunday was confirmed by his family in a...

