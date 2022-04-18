ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Time Is ‘Better Call Saul’ on Tonight? How to Watch ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Online

By Josh Sorokach
 2 days ago
After almost two years, AMC’s virtuosic thriller Better Call Saul has returned for its sixth and final season.

If you’re in need of a Better Call Saul Season 5 recap, friend, you are not alone. We highly suggest streaming this fifteen-minute summary of last season before watching tonight’s two-episode premiere on AMC. In the first episode of Season 6 (“Wine and Roses”), Nacho runs for this life, Jimmy and Kim hatch a plan, and Mike questions his allegiances. In the second episode of tonight’s doubleheader (“Carrot and Stick”), harsh realities dawn on Nacho, while Gus investigates his suspicions.

If you need to catch-up on previous episodes, the fifth season of Better Call Saul is now available to stream on Netflix. But what about the new season? How can you watch Better Call Saul Season 6 online? Great question. Here’s everything you need to know.

WHAT TIME IS BETTER CALL SAUL ON TONIGHT?

The first two episodes of Better Call Saul air tonight (April 18) from 9:00-11:30 p.m. ET on AMC and AMC+. An encore presentation begins at 11:30 p.m. ET.

HOW MANY EPISODES ARE THERE OF BETTER CALL SAUL SEASON 6?

The final season consists of 13 episodes, with the first half of the season (seven episodes) concluding on May 23, 2022. The show returns with the final six episodes of the series on Monday, July 11, 2022, with the finale currently scheduled to air on August 15, 2022.

HOW TO WATCH BETTER CALL SAUL SEASON 6 LIVE ONLINE:

You can find an AMC live stream with a current subscription to fuboTV, Sling TV, Philo, YouTube TV, or DIRECTV STREAM. New episodes will also be available for next-day streaming on AMC’s website as well as the AMC app.

Better Call Saul Season 6 is also available to watch on AMC+, which is available for $8.99/month or $83.88/year ($6.99/month).

HOW TO WATCH BETTER CALL SAUL SEASON 6 LIVE ONLINE FOR FREE:

If you’re looking to stream the new season of Better Call Saul for free, you’re in luck! AMC+, Philo, fuboTV, and YouTube TV all offer free trials for eligible subscribers.

CAN I WATCH BETTER CALL SAUL SEASON 6 ON HULU?

Nope. Unfortunately, Hulu + Live TV doesn’t offer AMC, and the series won’t be available for next-day streaming on the platform.

WILL BETTER CALL SAUL SEASON 6 BE AVAILABLE FOR NEXT-DAY STREAMING ON NETFLIX?

Not in the United States. While the new season will be available for next-day streaming on Netflix in many international markets, it’s going to be a while for fans in the U.S.

The fifth season of Better Call Saul, which premiered on AMC in February of 2020, was only added to Netflix in the U.S. on April 4, 2022. The fourth season debuted in August of 2018 on AMC and was added to Netflix in February of 2020. New seasons of Better Call Saul historically arrive on Netflix in the U.S. about a year and a half (Season 5 had extenuating circumstances) after they premiere on AMC (and a few weeks before the next season debuts on AMC). But since this is the final season of the series, it’s possible that the last batch of episodes will drop on Netflix a little earlier than expected.

We know that Better Call Saul ends on August 15, 2022, which means we’d normally expect the final season to hit Netflix in mid-to-late 2023 (at the earliest). But as What’s On Netflix points out, it only took five months for the final season of Breaking Bad to drop on Netflix. Since this is the final installment of the the series, it’s possible that Better Call Saul Season 6 could premiere on Netflix in early 2023. Unfortunately, we’re in a wait and see situation because Netflix has yet to announce an official release date.

WHEN DOES BETTER CALL SAUL SEASON 6, EPISODE 3 AIR ON AMC?

Better Call Saul Season 6, Episode 3 (“Rock and Hard Place”) airs Monday, April 25 at 9:00 p.m. ET on AMC and AMC+.

